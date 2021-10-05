See Jeremy Renner In New Hawkeye Costume

By Faith McKay | 6 seconds ago

Jeremy Renner has been playing Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a long time. He had an uncredited appearance in Thor in 2011, then officially appeared as Hawkeye in 2012’s The Avengers. In all that time, he’s been a background character waiting to step forward. Now that he’s getting a series on Disney+, he’s getting the attention he deserves. Specifically from the costume department, who are dressing him to look more like the Hawkeye fans known from the comics. Yes, it’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero, now with more purple.

You can take a look at both Kate Bishop and Clint Barton in their costumes for Hawkeye below. Clearly, Kate Bishop (played by Hailee Steinfeld) is leaning further into the purple outfit than Jeremy Renner.

In the new image above, Jeremy Renner has his arms across his chest and is standing to the side. His arms are visible and it can be seen that he’s wearing dark purple sleeves and a black vest, but the finer details are harder to make out. That’s okay though, this isn’t the only image we have of his new look for Hawkeye.

Months ago, we shared a look from behind the scenes with Jeremy Renner in costume. In that image, Renner is in brighter lighting, but the costume he’s wearing has more detail. It’s unknown what costume he may be wearing more often when he’s in Hawkeye mode in the series. While Disney+ has dropped a trailer, it shows Clint Barton in varied circumstances, and he’s not often standing still in front of a camera so audiences can take in the details.

🚨 Nova foto dos bastidores de "Hawkeye" mostra o figurino da Echo e Gavião Arqueiro pic.twitter.com/B1LGoSYKoQ — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) April 29, 2021

The above image makes the fabric look brighter and shinier, but that may be the lighting. As seen in the new image, his sleeves are purple, especially when viewed from the sides. Jeremy Renner’s chest also has a purple V across it, which is something the Hawkeye costume is known for in the comics. You can see an image of his character in the comics from straight-on below.

As for the Kate Bishop outfit, as we’ve seen so far, her look in the show is more a mix of her idol’s costume and what she wears in the Hawkeye comic. Hailee Steinfeld has a purple outfit with straps and utility elements, similar to what Jeremy Renner wears.

In the Hawkeye comics, she also dressed this way, but in more of a one-piece ensemble. Both Jeremy Renner’s character and Hailee Steinfeld’s tended to have bare arms in the comics, but the show is giving them sleeves, which does make more sense for stealth. It’s easier to be less noticed in the dark and have the straps on their arms as archers draw less attention with the dark sleeves of their costumes.

Hawkeye is set to release on Disney+ on November 24, 2021. The new series is pulling inspiration from the comics by Matt Fraction, so the new outfit for Jeremy Renner that more closely resembles his comic character makes sense. Fans of the comics will get to see just how closely the storyline follows the beloved Matt Fraction story once the episodes release on streaming.