A Cult Classic Jennifer Connelly Film Is Making A Comeback

In celebration of its 35th anniversary Labyrinth will return to the big screen this September. The movie was directed by Jim Henson and stars David Bowie Jareth, the king of the goblins, and Jennifer Connelly in her breakout role. According to Fathom Events, Labyrinth will hit select theaters on September 12th, 13th, and 15th.

Speaking about the Jennifer Connelly movie’s milestone release, Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations Tom Lucas said Labyrinth enjoys a huge and devoted fan base and is one of the company’s most frequently requested titles. “We are pleased to bring this fan-favorite from The Jim Henson Company to cinemas nationwide, and especially so for its 35th anniversary,” he said.

Each screening will be preceded by a mini-documentary called The Henson Legacy. It features Jennifer Connelly and the Henson family talking about the art of puppetry and the magic of Jim Henson. There’s also a visit to the Center for Puppetry Arts showcasing The Jim Henson Collection and over 100 puppets from the movie. It’s a nice bonus for fans to soak in something extra along with seeing the iconic movie on the biggest screen possible.

Released in 1986, Labyrinth was directed by Jim Henson from a story he developed with Dennis Lee. Star Wars creator George Lucas served as executive producer on the project. Along with Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie, the musical fantasy also featured Toby Froud, Christopher Malcolm, Shelley Thompson, Brian Henson, Ron Mueck, Frank Oz, and Natalie Finland.

The story follows a 16-year-old girl named Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) who is frustrated with babysitting on yet another weekend night. As a teenager with an active imagination, Sarah summons the Goblins to take her baby brother away. When little Toby actually disappears, Sarah must follow him into a fantastical world to rescue him from the Goblin King (David Bowie).

Guarding his castle is the labyrinth – a twisted maze of deception, populated with outrageous characters and unknown dangers. To get through it in time to save Toby, Sarah befriends the Goblins, hoping that their loyalty isn’t just another illusion in a place where nothing is as it seems.

When asked about working with David Bowie on Labyrinth, Jennifer Connelly told viewers of The Graham Norton Show that she wasn’t cool enough to get what working with him really meant. “It was probably a good thing that I wasn’t. After working with him, he became a real hero of mine because he was so kind to me. I was a 14-year-old kid and knew nothing. He was funny and gracious and made me feel so comfortable. He was amazing.” The actress subsequently became a huge fan of his music.

At the time of its release, Labyrinth was met with lukewarm reviews and the Jennifer Connelly movie only earned just over half its $25 million budget. But over the years the film has gained a large cult following. Due to its ever-growing popularity, there has been a Labyrinth sequel in development for quite some time. In 2016, Guardians of the Galaxy alum Nicole Perlman was brought on to write the script for a sequel, with Fede Álvarez tapped to direct. In 2018, Álvarez said there was already a draft of the script completed. But it seems like the studio started over with Maggie Levin when Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson signed on to take over directing duties.