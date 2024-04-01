Indiana Jones Is A Mega-Millions Loss For Disney, Franchise Getting Put On Ice?

But even this impressive feat of visual effects couldn’t attract enough moviegoers to recoup the film’s astronomical budget.

With a total production cost of $387.2 million, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny faced an uphill battle. With diminishing financial returns and mounting losses, Disney may be forced to reconsider its plans for future installments.

Dial of Destiny brought in $384 million at the box office, a mere 49 percent of the earnings of its predecessor, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008. While the newest film may be comparable to the first three Indiana Jones movies regarding box office takings, those films were released in the 1980s.

When adjusted for inflation, their earnings far surpass Dial of Destiny.