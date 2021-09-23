By Tristan Zelden | 6 seconds ago

The idea of a Hunter Biden movie is a touchy subject for many, but the already controversial project is destined cause even more trouble due to its leading actor. British actor Laurence Fox (White Lines) will play the role of President Joe Biden’s son.

Die Hard and License To Kill actor Robert Davi will helm the Hunter Biden movie as the director. It would mark his third directorial outing. He made his directorial debut in 2007 with The Dukes, starring Chazz Palminteri (The Usual Suspects), himself, and Peter Bogdanovich (The Last Picture Show).

The Hunter Biden movie will be produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer). It will have a small budget of $1.8 million and will have a brief four-week shooting schedule in Serbia in late October. It will be officially titled My Son Hunter.

The plot of the Hunter Biden movie will follow the events of last year’s presidential election. Joe and Hunter Biden found themselves embroiled in a conspiracy theory — circulated by Donald Trump and his supporters — that that they were involved within corrupt activities in Ukraine and China. Laurence Fox and his collaborators will be taking the stance that the story was true, despite all the evidence to the contrary.

Laurence Fox has become a controversial figure. He had a failed campaign with an “anti-woke” stance. His right-wing campaign to be the mayor of London was a major failure, with the actor receiving less than 2 percent of votes. The Hunter Biden movie is his way of making a comeback.

On taking the leading role in the Hunter Biden movie, Laurence Fox credited the script. It was less about politics as it was more about how it was written. He described it as having a sense of humor yet still maintaining compelling drama and intensity. While the reports have been largely discredited and not discussed on a large scale since Joe Biden won the election, he believes the conspiracy theories and claims that reports of the illegal activities and business outings from the Bidens are true.

No other casting announcements have been made about the Hunter Biden movie outside of Laurence Fox. The leading actor is known for The Hole, which starred Thora Birch (American Beauty), Desmond Harrington (Dexter), Daniel Brocklebank (Shakespeare in Love), and Kiera Knightley (The Imitation Game). He also starred in 2007’s Becoming Jane with Anne Hathaway (Dark Waters), James McAvoy (It Chapter Two), Julie Walters (Mary Poppins Returns), and James Cromwell (The Young Pope). That same year saw the controversial actor in the Oscar-winning film Elizabeth: The Golden Age with Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Clive Owen (American Crime Story), and Geoffrey Rush (The King’s Speech). Most recently, he featured in seven out of 10 episodes of the Netflix crime drama White Lines with Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy), Nuno Lopes (Saint George), Marta Milans (Shazam!), Daniel Mays (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and Juan Diego Botto (The Suicide Squad).

No additional details have been released on the Hunter Biden movie. As the biopic beings to shoot soon, more details will start to come about its release, and who else will be starring with Fox.