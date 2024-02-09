House Of Ninjas Will Be Your New Netflix Obsession

By Douglas Helm |

Netflix’s House of Ninjas

Netflix just released a trailer for its new ninja TV series, House of Ninjas, and it looks awesome. Could this be Netflix’s next big hit show? We’ll have to wait until February 15, but the trailer makes it seem promising.

House of Ninjas looks to be a perfect blend of martial arts action, comedy, and family drama.

House of Ninjas tells the story of the last ninja family living a normal life in modern Japan. After something goes wrong during a past mission, the ninja family decides to leave their life in the shadows behind until a national crisis forces them back into action. The series is a co-production from Toho and Netflix.

House of Ninjas is an international production, with American director David Boyle writing and directing a story by Kento Kaku, Yoshiaki Murao, and Takafumi Imai. The series stars Kento Kaku as Haru, Yosuke Eguchi as Souichi, Tae Kimura as Yoko, and Kengo Kora as Gaku. The cast is rounded out by Aju Makita, Riho Yoshioka, Nobuko Miyamoto, and Tomorowo Taguchi.

Along with House of Ninjas and City Hunter, Netflix also announced the Japanese-language films The Parades and Drawing Closer.

House of Ninjas looks to be a perfect blend of martial arts action, comedy, and family drama. In some ways, the blend of family and martial arts calls to mind Netflix’s Cobra Kai and The Brothers Sun. Both series have been successful for the streamer, and House of Ninjas may follow the same path. It also shows Netflix’s continued commitment to international productions, with the steamer announcing the series alongside a slate of other upcoming Japanese-language projects.

Netflix’s House of Ninjas

Netflix unveiled the House of Ninjas trailer at its international content showcase, announcing a film adaptation of the manga City Hunter. City Hunter looks to continue Netflix’s recent streak of quality anime adaptations, with the recent Yu Yu Hakusho and One Piece adaptations being high watermarks for the live-action anime genre. Netflix revealed that City Hunter is set to drop on April 25.

Along with House of Ninjas and City Hunter, Netflix announced the Japanese-language films The Parades and Drawing Closer. The Parades comes from director Michihito Fujii and drops on February 29. Drawing Closer stars singer-actor Ren Nagase and Natsuki Deguchi and hasn’t dropped a release date yet.

…make sure to check out House of Ninjas when it comes to Netflix on February 15.

Meanwhile, Netflix has other Japanese-language shows on the slate to accompany House of Ninjas. One series will be The Queen of Villains, which tells the story of Dump Matsumoto, a professional wrestler who became a prominent force in women’s wrestling in the 1980s. Netflix is also making a TV series adaptation of Tokyo Swindlers, which follows a group of real estate scammers who bring in tons of money with their schemes.

Netflix also announced the drama series Beyond Goodbye, which follows a woman who lost her fiance in an accident and the man who was saved by her fiance’s heart. Finally, there is the third season of the unscripted show Last One Standing, and the second season of Love Village is on the way. While we look forward to all this new content, make sure to check out House of Ninjas when it comes to Netflix on February 15.