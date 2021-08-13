New Home Alone Movie Reveals Cast And Release Date For This Year

By Doug Norrie | 5 seconds ago

Even all these years later, Home Alone remains one of the classic Christmas movies out there. The hijinks of a young Macauley Culkin defending his home at all costs from bungling intruders is as much fun to watch now as it was then. But like all things Hollywood, the film is set to get a reboot and revamp with the new version coming out this fall in time for the Christmas holiday. Today we got a look at some of the cast and it is a packed one.

In a couple of tweets from Disney, we got some glimpses of the new cast for the film Home Sweet Home Alone. From the looks of it, they were able to add some bigger names to the production, even if it does feel totally impossible to ever recapture the sheer innocence and mayhem of the original movie. That being said, this one looks like it could be pretty good. Check out who Disney revealed as the cast for the movie:

Three months until we’re #HomeSweetHomeAlone. The all-new Original Movie starts streaming November 12 on #DisneyPlus and stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. pic.twitter.com/kXhI7qzAk5 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 12, 2021

For starters, in this Home Alone reboot, Archie Yates will be playing Max Mercer, who was unfortunate to have another set of negligent parents leave him behind during the holidays. This kind of thing happens way too often in this world. Yates is best known for his work in Jojo Rabbit. And then there is Ellie Kemper of The Office and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt fame. It is unclear whose side she is on here with the plot of the story around a couple who arrive at Max’s house to steal an heirloom. Rob Delaney is also headlining.

Other notables in Home Sweet Home Alone who were included in this promotional Tweet are Ally Maki, Chris Parnell, and then you can see Devin Ratray in the lower left. Fans of the franchise will recognize him as Buzz McAllister, Kevin’s bully older brother. It is unclear what role he has in this next film. Not pictured here, but also included in the cast are Rob Schneider (he has a role in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York) as well as Keenan Thompson, Pete Holmes, Timothy Simons, Andrew Daly, and Mikey Day. These are some bigger comedic names with a number of them having been cast members on Saturday Night Live.

Home Sweet Home Alone is going to release on November 12th on Disney+, giving plenty of run-up time to the Christmas holiday. Can it follow in the original’s footsteps? That is a tough sell, but there is plenty of talent here so hopes are more than a little high that it can recreate some of that movie’s laughs.

The original Home Alone came out in 1990 starring Macauley Culkin as Kevin McCallister who is pitted against Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, the Wet Bandits. On just $18 million dollars, that movie pulled in almost half a billion at the box office and is still shown during the holidays more than 30 years later. It was the movie that made Culkin a child star and spawned a number of sequels and some reboots. None had the same staying power as the original. Maybe this newest version will hold a Christmas candle to that first one.