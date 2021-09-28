Henry Cavill Roasts The Witcher Season 2 Castmate

By Kristi Eckert | 16 seconds ago

Henry Cavill first took on the role portraying Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix original live-action television adaptation of The Witcher in 2019 and has since infiltrated the hearts and minds of The Witcher fans worldwide. However, some fans might be surprised to find out what Henry Cavill posted on his Instagram about one of his costars from the show’s upcoming second season.

In anticipation of the December 17, 2021 release date of the second season of The Witcher, Henry Cavill took to social media and posted a photo of fellow actor, Kristofer Hivju (Nivellen), jesting that the actor was brave enough to be filmed without any makeup or special effects. Henry Cavill’s post is cleverly comical given that Hivju’s character Nivellen is a cursed man who resembles a monster, and whose on-screen appearance is entirely comprised of makeup and special effects. Have a laugh looking at the humorous post below.

Netflix, at their very first annual TUDUM event, gave fans even more of a reason to be excited to see Henry Cavill back as Geralt of Rivia in season two by releasing the trailer for its highly-anticipated return. The trailer teases more fleshed-out story elements coming in the next season, including the long-awaited meeting between Ciri and Geralt, the presence of Vesemir, and the further evolution of the tortured witch, Yennifer. Given all of the pandemic-related delays, in addition to the injury that Henry Cavill suffered while filming on set, the trailer’s reveal was extra satisfying.

The Witcher’s official second-season trailer served to rapidly intensify the hype for its upcoming season. Apart from what was featured in the preview, it is unclear how faithful the plot will adhere to that of the books from which the show is derived. Still, given that the first season relied heavily on story elements from the original source material, it is likely that the new season will do the same. Also, Henry Cavill did detail that the father role that Geralt assumes in order to protect Ciri will have a profound effect on the direction that his character takes and on the choices that he makes.

Netflix’s The Witcher is based on an eight-part fantasy book series written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The popularity of the book series prompted the game studio CD Projekt Red to develop a collection of video games of the same name, the third and most recent of which — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — ended up walking away with the Game of the Year accolade the year it was released. The widespread notoriety sparked by the success of the game is what ultimately led to Henry Cavill being aptly cast to portray the skilled monster hunter with inhuman senses.

Regardless of what season two has in store, Henry Cavill’s performance as Geralt of Rivia is sure to delight fans across the globe who have been patiently waiting for the actor to reprise the role. Perhaps Henry Cavill’s return as Geralt will serve to quell the appetites of fans longing for him to return to his role as Superman in a potentially new solo story within the DC Extended Universe.