Exclusive: Henry Cavill Pushing For An Injustice Superman Movie

There may be a number of other Superman projects happening right now, and Zack Snyder may have left DC, but that doesn’t mean Henry Cavill has given up on the idea of playing Superman again. We have learned from one of our trusted and proven inside sources that Henry Cavill is pushing Warner Bros to make an Injustice live-action movie.

Recently, the studio has been announcing a large number of projects for DC, most of them on HBO Max. Still, all has been quiet for a long time when it comes to Henry Cavill reprising his role. His first solo film as Clark Kent was Man of Steel, all the way back in 2013. He’s appeared in other projects since then, but there hasn’t been a solo movie follow-up, making Cavill appear to be forgotten as they plan the DC Extended Universe moving forward. Going to DC with a specific idea may prove more fruitful, especially an idea like Injustice. We were able to learn that Henry Cavill is pushing the studio to make this movie with him in the lead. Our source was unable to share what the studio’s reaction to this proposal has been, though it’s clear there are some obstacles here.

First, there’s been a lot of speculation on whether the studio sees Henry Cavill as Superman for the DC Extended Universe moving forward. Zack Snyder got started with the DC Universe when he made Man of Steel, and his connection to Cavill’s role–and the studio’s determination to move away from the Snyderverse–may not be in Cavill’s favor as he pushes for this. Then there are all the ramifications of an Injustice storyline.

Injustice sees Superman lose control, which is likely why Henry Cavill wants to play out this particular storyline. It’s emotionally complex for his character. It’s interesting to watch. Most of what would be needed to pull a great Injustice movie off for the DC Extended Universe was set up in Justice League. But, at the core of the story, are some major character deaths. One is Lois Lane, which may not be a major issue for the studio. If Amy Adams’ character dies, they may not have had further plans for her at DC anyway. Another major death is Joker, played by Jared Leto. Will that be an issue for the studio that Henry Cavill can overcome? Keep in mind that Joker is tied to Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who appears to have a long future ahead at DC. Killing him off may be an issue, and that story wouldn’t be the same without killing him.

In the Injustice storyline, Joker tricks Superman, and this results in the death of Lois Lane, their unborn child, and the destruction of Metropolis. This does not sit well with Henry Cavill’s Superman. There is a very poignant scene where it’s first understood that Clark Kent has gone bad. Batman, Superman, and Joker are all in a room together, with Batman interrogating Joker. The villain says some things to needle at Superman, who then removes the interrogation table, pushes Batman away, and pushes Joker against a wall–eventually shoving his superpowered fist right through Joker’s heart, killing him.

So not only will Henry Cavill’s Injustice require the death of Amy Adams’ character and Jared Leto’s, it may require the return of Ben Affleck as Batman, which isn’t in DC’s plans. However, we have yet to see how DC is bringing Michael Keaton into the role in the DC Extended Universe in The Flash, so it may be possible to use Michael Keaton’s Batman in the Justice League.

The movie would also bring in many of the other characters from Justice League, which would likely be awesome to see and prove awesome for a lot of fans. While it would be great to know if Henry Cavill is including a specific creator to bring an Injustice movie to the screen, we were unable to confirm anything of the sort at this point. What we know right now is that Henry Cavill is pushing the studio to make this happen and that it sounds like a pretty awesome live-action movie if he manages to sway the right minds at the studio.