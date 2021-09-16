A Comedian Was Just Cast As An Iconic Batman Villain

By Apeksha Bagchi | 14 seconds ago

Hasan Minhaj, whom we last saw in the acclaimed Netflix comedy talk show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, has been roped in to voice the iconic character of the evil quizmaster, the Riddler, one of Bruce Wayne’s renowned and deadly enemies, in Spotify’s scripted podcast, Batman Unburied.

As announced by Spotify (via Variety) Hasan Minhaj is the latest cast member to join the podcast, which is going to be the first podcast under the deal signed between Spotify, Warner Bros., and DC. The rest of the voice cast for Batman Unburied is equally talented with Winston Duke as Bruce Wayne, Lance Reddick and Toks Olagundoye as Thomas and Martha Wayne, Ashly Burch voicing journalist Vicki Vale who is also Bruce’s ex-girlfriend, John Rhys-Davies as the brilliant psychiatrist, Dr. Hunter, helping Bruce, and Jason Isaacs as the loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth. Currently, neither Spotify nor Warner Bros. has unveiled an official release date for the podcast.

This podcast adds another major outing for Hasan Minhaj after he was tapped in for a significant recurring role in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show Season 2, which is all set to debut tomorrow. He will be joining The Morning Show team as Eric who has been described as “a charismatic, rising star” alongside the existing cast of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Steve Carell, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, and Desean Terry. Greta Lee and Ruairi O’Connor will also be seen alongside Minhaj as new additions to the streaming show.

Hasan Minhaj, Patriot Act on Netflix

Hasan Minhaj started off his career with stand-up comedy shows. He rose to prominence when he appeared as a senior correspondent on The Daily Show from 2014 to 2018, which he left for the weekly comedy series, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. The satirical comedy show was preceded by his first stand-up comedy special, Homecoming King, on Netflix in 2017, which was the recipient of widespread critical acclaim and even brought him his first Peabody Award in 2018. Minhaj has also essayed a few minor roles in films and tv shows like Rough Night, Most Likely To Murder, Te Spy Who Dumped Me, Champions, State of Georgia, Getting On, etc.

The last time Hasan Minhah graced our screens, it was with the famous Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, which was launched in 2018 and ran for six consecutive mini-seasons before being canceled last year by the streamer. It was hosted by Minhaj, who was also credited as its creator along with Prasanth Venkataramanijam. The show had a total of 39 episodes which put a satirical spin on modern cultural and political issues. Though it has often been the subject of controversies throughout its run, the show has been widely praised by critics and audiences alike. It holds a high rating in terms of reviews, the majority of which had praised Hasan Minhaj for successfully setting the show apart from others like it. The show earned Minhaj his second Peabody Award, two Webby Awards, and even got him listed among TIME‘s 100 most influential people in the world.