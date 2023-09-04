Everything In The Ghostbusters Franchise, Ranked

This ill-fated reboot of your favorite NYC-based spectral expungers brought a promising cast of comic actors together for an entry that haunts the Ghostbusters franchise.

The film brings together a new team of female Ghostbusters composed of Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones.

After years of struggling to pull Ghostbusters 3 together, Columbia Pictures opted to reboot the franchise. The female cast drew polarized responses even before the film’s release, but its high-profile cast carried promise.

Upon its release, Ghostbusters became a box office bomb that derailed the studio’s reboot plans.

This movie is probably not as bad as most like to say; it has a cast led by some of Hollywood’s funniest actors, but its script fails to capture the magic. It has its moments, but on the whole, this reboot is better off staying buried.