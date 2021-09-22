See Gal Gadot Putting On Batman’s Cowl While Half-Dressed As Wonder Woman, It’s Creepy

By Apeksha Bagchi | 9 seconds ago

Crossover events in DC movies and series are something its fans wait for rather eagerly. But recently, while the world was celebrating Batman Day in their unique ways, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot brought out a rather creepy kind of mash-up of two very different sides of the DCEU when she donned Ben Affleck’s Batman cowl over her Amazonian warrior attire to celebrate the auspicious event.

Recently Gal Gadot took to Twitter on the eve of Batman Day and shared an old video from the sets of 2017’s Justice League, where she tried on Affleck’s Batman cowl for fun to bring out her “inner bat,” as she says in the caption. In the video, Gadot is decked in her Wonder Woman attire sans her headpiece while two crew members help her in wearing the mask while another corrects her makeup. The actress gets up from her seat with a big smile and claims that while the heavy mask is not so bad, her head is “not that big” that it would fit, which hilariously leaves her sporting a rather big Batman head. And while we agree with the crew member who shouts in the background that she looks like “Batman’s sister,” she is more like his creepier yet rather funny-looking counterpart who will definitely not manage to scare away any criminals. Check out the video below:

This is not the first time when Gal Gadot has shared the iconic moment of her donning the famous coil. In 2018, she shared a picture from a photoshoot, taken during the promotion of Justice League, wherein she is wearing Batman’s mask. While critically panned, the 2017 released Justice League brought together the biggest DC superheroes: Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Flash, Henry Cavill as Superman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman. The team reunited once again in Zack Snyder’s Justice League for the reshoots as well as for filming new scenes. But now, as Warner Bros. has no plans of continuing the Snyderverse and Fisher (and most probably Cavill) is already out of the picture, it remains to be seen whether these superheroes will ever share the screen in the future.

For now, both Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot have their separate trajectories in the DCEU. While Affleck’s Batman is all set to appear alongside Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen and Michael Keaton’s version of the Dark Knight in The Flash, Gadot will soon headline her third solo outing as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 3. The film is set in the present timeline and will reportedly tie in with the spin-off film focused on the Amazons of Themyscira.

While no details about Wonder Woman 3‘s antagonist have been revealed, rumors have criculated regarding Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah/Minerva Barbara returning to Diana’s life. Last we saw her, she had lost her powers as the apex predator when Maxwell Lord retracted his wish to be the Dreamstone thus nullifying all wishes he granted as the stone. But this still left Minerva with her superhero strength and the lingering resentment against Diana. It is possible that Wonder Woman 3 will see Gal Gadot’s Amazonian warrior once again going up against multiple villains.