Exclusive: Grant Gustin Wanted For Big Role In The Flash 2

By Faith McKay | 6 seconds ago

The Flash is chock-full of actors. It’s going to see Ezra Miller in his first solo movie as Barry Allen. He’ll be joined by no less than two Batmans played by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. The movie will introduce Sasha Calle as Supergirl. And it sounds like Ezra Miller will actually be playing at least two versions of his own character. This leads to a big question: how is The Flash 2 going to top that? From what we’ve learned, it sounds like DC is already hard at work on figuring that out. Thanks to some work from one of our trusted and proven inside sources, we’ve learned that the studio wants Grant Gustin to have a big role in The Flash 2.

Having two versions of Flash, both named Barry Allen, played by two different actors, appearing in The Flash 2 is one way to go ahead and gain some traction for the second installment. Previously, we learned that Ezra Miller is signed on for a Flash trilogy. Each installment will need to build tension and interest, so starting off with so many high-profile actors and such an intense storyline is going to set big expectations for the sequels. Having an appearance by Grant Gustin will help. It won’t be enough on its own to compete with both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck in the first film, but it’s likely they’ll also be adding in a lot more names and interesting twists to the story to get something good going for Flash 2. This is definitely a sign they’re headed in a strong direction.

While we were able to learn that the studio wants Grant Gustin to have a big role in The Flash 2, we weren’t able to learn what that role will be. With The Flash set to explore the Multiverse, it seems very likely that Grant Gustin and Ezra Miller will be meeting up under similar circumstances. In the first movie, the writers borrowed inspiration from the Flashpoint comic run. That storyline sees Ezra Miller’s Flash trying to change the past, and then breaking things, in the normal manner of time travel repercussions in science-fiction. With a wiser Barry Allen from Ezra Miller in the sequel, it’ll be interesting to see how they work to explore the Multiverse in this second film for the trilogy.

Currently, Grant Gustin plays Barry Allen on The CW’s Arrowverse. In fact, season eight is set to begin airing in November 2021. While The CW’s Arrowverse is generally considered to not be a part of the DC Extended Universe, and Ezra Miller’s Flash is, the two have actually already been seen together. Ezra Miller appeared in the Crisis on Infinite Earths event for The CW, further exploring the DC’s Multiverse. During Ezra Miller’s appearance as Barry Allen, Grant Gustin actually first gives him the Flash title.

While rumors of Grant Gustin quitting The CW series have been ongoing for years, it seems likely that an appearance in a DC film will be a different kind of experience for the actor to get excited about. Grant Gustin was said to be enthusiastic about the opportunity to have Ezra Miller on The CW. Hopefully, the pair will be excited about working together again on The Flash 2.