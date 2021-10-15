Exclusive: Nightmare On Elm Street Series In The Works

By Doug Norrie | 5 seconds ago

For those who thought we had seen the last of Freddy Krueger, with his scarred face, razorblade fingers, and penchant for showing up in the dreams of unsuspecting teenagers, think again. We could be heading back into this world sooner than later with a deeper dive into the mystery that surrounds Krueger. Giant Freakin Robot has the exclusive from our trusted and proven source that HBO Max has an A Nightmare on Elm Street series in development now. So get out your staying awake pills, because the dream world is about to get a whole lot scarier.

This latest exclusive doesn’t have a ton of details around it right now though it isn’t tough to suss out some of the specifics based on the previous iterations of the franchise. Anything with A Nightmare on Elm Street is going to include the aforementioned Freddy Krueger who first made an appearance on the big screen all the way back in 1984. The horrific creation from the mind of the late, great Wes Craven would terrorize teenagers on the titular street in the town of Springwood, Ohio. Freddy got his “start” after he was originally burned alive by the parents in the town following a string of child murders. The juice might not have been worth the squeeze seeing as how all that did was set Krueger loose in dreamland, able to actually kill kids in their sleep.

A Nightmare on Elm Street set up a terrifying premise in that for these characters nowhere was safe. Fall asleep and risk being killed b Freddy Krueger in increasingly more creative and bloody ways. Stay awake and risk going completely nuts because of insomnia. This was a classic lose-lose horror situation and made for a very scary (albeit silly) set of movies. With the show coming to HBO Max, it’s likely we are given a full-on, R-Rated version of the character and circumstances. There’s a chance that it rivals even some of the scariest iterations of the franchise. If they go very serious with this, it could be absolutely terrifying.

In all, there have been nine different movies in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise spanning about 26 years. The last one was a full reboot in 2010 which attempted to bring back the franchise with a revamped story. Jack Earle Haley took over as Krueger after Robert Englund had played the character throughout the franchise up until that point. It did fine enough at the box office, earning about $117 million on its $35 million budget. But the critics panned the hell out of it, with the final Rotten Tomatoes score sitting at 15%. Even though there were talks of a sequel, with the movies even in Haley’s contract, another version never ended up making it to the big screen.

At one point, an A Nightmare on Elm Street series was trotted out there with the syndicated Freddy’s Nightmares hitting the small screen in 1988. This was more of an anthology series, telling standalone stories with Krueger in the narrator role. It lasted two forgettable seasons. This latest series isn’t likely to take the same route, and will almost assuredly set us in Springwood with a new look at the circumstances surrounding the teenagers terrorized by Freddy Krueger.

We are sure to get more information on this new A Nightmare on Elm Street series in short order and it could give us a much-needed return to this character and universe.