Elijah Wood Wants To Adapt A Violent Video Game

By Tristan Zelden | 8 seconds ago

Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings) battled in the hot wings gauntlet on the Internet interview show Hot Ones from First We Feast. While surviving insane hot sauces, host Sean Evans asked the actor about his love for video games, his involvement, and what would work as a great adaption of video games. One that he thinks would be perfect would be Grand Theft Auto.

Looking at the characters and stories told in the latest entry of Rockstar Games’ franchise, Grand Theft Auto V, Elijah Wood spoke about how he thinks it would naturally lend itself to a big or small screen adaption with its characters and world. He also mentions the 2002 edition of the franchise, Vice City, which he immediately acknowledges is inspired by Miami Vice starring Don Johnson (Knives Out), thus him pointing toward the 2013 installment as a follow-up to his answer.

Regarding video game adaptions, Elijah Wood spoke about Resident Evil, which is being rebooted this fall with Welcome to Raccoon City. His critique of the previous franchise with Milla Jovovich (Hellboy) is that it did not quite lean into what was established with the games. The new film from director and writer Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down) will follow the first two games simultaneously.

Hollywood has had a feeding frenzy with making video games into movies or TV shows. Warcraft, Tomb Raider, and Assassin’s Creed are recent bombs in the world of making games into movies. Right now, upcoming examples include Uncharted with Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home) is being turned into a movie, and The Last of Us with Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) is getting its own HBO series. Who knows, since Elijah Wood is such a gamer, he might make an appearance in one of the many ongoing projects in development, especially as Sony pushes its games into new forms of media.

Elijah Wood has lent his voice to video games throughout his career. Most of these were tie-ins to The Lord of the Rings, but he has had other gigs with developers. He played the iconic purple dragon Spyro in The Legend of Spyro: A New Beginning, The Eternal Night, and Dawn of the Dragon. Two years after the third entry of the Spyro trilogy, he was in God of War III in 2010. In 2014 he starred in Double Fine’s Broken Age, a point-and-click adventure game. His last stint in a video game was in 11-11 Memories Retold, an adventure game set during the First World War.

Recently, away from the world of video games, Elija Wood starred in No Man of God with Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), and Aleksa Palladino (Boardwalk Empire). The actor will also star in L.A. Rush with Whitney Anderson (The Code). Right now, The Toxic Avengers is filming with him, Jacob Tremblay (Luca), Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Taylour Paige (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), and Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso).