Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Team-Up Yet Again In New Trailer

By Faith McKay | 9 seconds ago

Dwayne Johnson had a big weekend with announcements at DC FanDome. A lot of the attention went to his upcoming live-action antihero film, Black Adam. The long-awaited project finally released a teaser. It wasn’t the only project The Rock has going with DC though, and they also released a look at his other new project. DC League of Super-Pets is packed full of big-name stars, like Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, and John Krasinski. At the center of the league is Dwayne Johnson as Krypto and Kevin Hart as Ace. The new trailer shows that even as animated dogs with superpowers, they’re bringing in the same level of banter the pair have brought to their prior live-action projects.

See the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart teaser below.

In under a minute, the new teaser reminds audiences of movies like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Central Intelligence, where the two have the same kind of chemistry they show here in the animated feature. Dwayne Johnson will play top dog and Kevin Hart will be offering up sarcastic comments and questions, almost like the two are siblings. The teaser points out the long list of high-profile names involved in the project. While we know the characters for Johnson and Hart, and that Marc Maron will be voicing Lex Luthor, the other actors involved have yet to disclose their roles. They include Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Vanessa Bayer, Kate McKinnon, and John Krasinski.

Krypto the Superdog has a long history in the comics. Dwayne Johnson’s character is Kryptonian, just like Clark Kent, and has a close relationship with Superman. In DC League of Super-Pets, he will be teaming up with the league to tackle a villain while Superman is away. It’s assumed that since Marc Maron has been announced as Lex Luthor, that he is the villain the league will be fighting.

This isn’t the first time DC has talked about bringing a Krypto project to screen. James Gunn, the filmmaker behind Guardians of the Galaxy and the man responsible for making a talking raccoon and tree popular characters on screen, was once rumored to be talking to DC about a movie for Krypto. Reportedly, they didn’t get far in this project. After James Gunn was fired from Marvel and went to work with DC, they asked him if he had any interest in taking on the Superman mythology. He answered that Krypto is something he’d like to see happen. That didn’t move forward. James Gunn made The Suicide Squad and now Peacemaker, and is now working on Guardians of the Galaxy 3 for Marvel, but it seems that DC did find interest for Krypto with Dwayne Johnson in the new animated project.

Between the two Jumanji films so far, Central Intelligence, and the Kevin Hart cameo in Dwayne Johnson’s Fast & Furious spinoff, DC League of Super-Pets will mark the fifth time the stars have worked together.

You can see Dwayne Johnson as Krypto and Kevin Hart as Ace in DC’s League of Super-Pets on May 20, 2022.