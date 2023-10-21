Dwayne Johnson Getting Dragged By Fans For One Hideous Reason

By Sckylar Gibby-Brown |

Dwayne Johnson — or, rather, a wax figure of Dwayne Johnson — is getting dragged by fans, according to TMZ. A recently unveiled wax sculpture of The Rock has stirred up considerable controversy among fans, who are openly questioning the artist’s decisions on social media since the figure looks nothing like the Fast & Furious star.

Dwayne Johnson’s new wax figure resembles Vin Diesel or Mr. Clean more closely than The Rock.

The new wax representation of Dwayne Johnson is set to be displayed at the Grevin Museum in Paris. However, this portrayal has left many of the actor’s admirers feeling pretty disappointed.

Critics have been quick to highlight several issues with the wax figure. Some of the fans’ notes include the choice of outfit, which they feel gives off a definite “dad” vibe and doesn’t match the actor’s signature style. While others have criticized the skin tone of the Dwayne Johnson wax figure, saying it looks caucasian and doesn’t match the actors’ African-Canadian and Samoan heritage.

In fact, many Dwayne Johnson fans say the wax figure looks more like Mr. Clean or Pitbull than it matches the Jumanji actor. Even worse than comparing the figure to the Procter & Gamble mascot and the American rapper, some fans think the wax figure looks a lot like Vin Diesel, Johnson’s co-star in the Fast & Furious series. Given their past on-set conflicts, which even led to Johnson temporarily leaving the franchise, some online commentators have pointed out the irony in how the wax figure more closely resembles Dom Toretto than Johnson.

Crafting wax figures is undoubtedly a challenging task, but this particular creation seems to have missed the mark more noticeably than most. It looks like Dwayne Johnson’s wax figure will be joining the ranks of other historic poorly made wax figures, including the infamous Angelina Jolie and Marilyn Monroe figures that also look nothing like their inspirations.

The bad wax figure isn’t the only reason Dwayne Johnson has been in the news lately. In recent months, Johnson and Oprah Winfrey encountered criticism from their fans when they appealed to their followers for contributions to a relief fund established to aid the victims of the Maui wildfires in August.

Dwayne Johnson in Snitch

The two prominent figures announced that they had personally contributed $5 million each to the cause and encouraged others to join in with their own donations. However, this move received backlash, as Dwayne Johnson’s and Oprah Winfrey’s combined contributions represented less than 0.5% of their estimated wealth.

In an Instagram video posted on October 8, Dwayne Johnson acknowledged the negative response and shared, “I’ve taken note of the criticism. The last thing you want to hear when you are struggling to make ends meet is someone asking for financial support, especially when the person making the request is already financially well-off.”

Dwayne Johnson wrapped up his message to both his supporters and critics, vowing to learn from this experience and strive for improvement in future endeavors of a similar nature. Likewise, Oprah Winfrey made an appearance on CBS Mornings to address the controversy, emphasizing that her co-founding of the People’s Fund aimed to establish a direct channel of support for affected Hawaiians, irrespective of the amount individual contributors wished to offer. Oprah expressed regret that the online backlash had shifted the focus away from those in need and onto herself and Johnson.