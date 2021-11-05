Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Promises A Very High Kill Count

By Carolyn Jenkins | 16 seconds ago

The DC Extended Universe refuses to be outdone by Marvel Studios, and Dwayne Johnson wants to help. Although Marvel has had over a decade to perfect their interconnected movies, DC is trying to catch up fast. Films like Birds of Prey have helped DC with their brand. Margot Robbie continues to play her inspired portrayal of Harley Quinn. Then there’s Zachary Levi in 2019’s Shazam! The film was a charming tale of an adolescent who gains powers and turns into an adult superhero. The success of Shazam is good news for Dwayne Johnson, because he’s been cast in Black Adam in the titular role. While Black Adam may be spin-off, it won’t have the same tone as Shazam! Producer Hiram Garcia has stated in a recent interview that this version will be edgy. And it will push boundaries by having a high kill count.

Dwayne Johnson is capitalizing on his success in the action fold. He has recently starred in Jungle Cruise and his role in the Fast & the Furious franchise will not be forgotten easily. Johnson does action well and it makes sense that his first foray into the superhero genre would be a more mature film. Black Adam may prove to push boundaries, according to the producer. Comparing the film to The Dark Knight, Garcia is hoping that it will be a more edgy PG-13 film.

While the plot is not yet known, many of the names of the actors joining Dwayne Johnson have been revealed. One of the more exciting casting news is who will be playing Hawkman. The internet has been aflutter with videos of Aldis Hodge getting in shape for the role. Hodge is by no means an unknown actor. One of his more entertaining roles was that of Hardison on Leverage. Also set to appear in the film is Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. This will be a departure from Centineo’s role as Peter in romantic comedy series To All the Boys.

While this news is certainly exciting, fans can only speculate on what the plot will be. Reports indicate that Black Adam will be based on the Justice Society of America comics. While the producers certainly want to push the edgy vibe, they should be cautious. Earlier incarnations of the DC Universe are arguably too edgy. Batman vs. Superman and Justice League have their merits, to be sure. But what made Shazam so refreshing was the change of pace from the Zack Snyder films.

Dwayne Johnson can pull off humorous as well as powerful. Deadpool has also proven that this balance is attainable. The producers of Black Adam do not seem to want to go into the direction of a hard R rating like Deadpool and Logan. This may be in part due to fear of losing out on theater attendance from younger audiences. But humor and edgy material can go hand in hand and Dwayne Johnson is up to the task. Fans will have to wait a bit longer for any additional information. Black Adam is set to be released in 2022.