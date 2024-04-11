Dune Needs To Steal One Star Wars Trick

Of course, Star Wars is renowned for its opening text crawl, the “A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…” bit beginning each OG film.

The device is simple but effective, a tool that sets the stage. The context it offers, the background recap of events thrusting viewers into the heart of the action, feels indispensable.

After all, this method of exposition maximizes the sense of familiarity and anticipation. It engages efficiently, and the quick catchup it provides returns fans to the universe they’ve pined to reenter.

It’s also—and this is key, given the split nature of Dune: Part One and Part Two (perhaps future installments will also be divided?)—a welcoming intro for newcomers.