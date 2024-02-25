Dune Creator Thought Star Wars Ripped Him Off

In a rather lengthy passage describing how expensive real wood is in the Dune universe, Herbert brings up the three artificial, mass-produced knock-off materials that the poorer denizens of the Dune universe would purchase because they were cheaper. The three fake pseudo-woods are known as Palestine, polys, and format, and anyone using such cheap knockoffs is referred to as, well, just read for yourself: “He’s a three P-O,” they said, meaning that such a person surrounded himself with cheap copies made from déclassé substances.”

Fans of rip-offs in the Dune universe are known as “three P-O,” as in C-3PO, the golden droid from Star Wars. Way to be subtle, Frank.