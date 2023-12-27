Disney’s 100th Anniversary Delivers All-Time Awful Year

The Dial of Destiny should have been a money-making effort for Disney 100 as it was just in time for the summer blockbuster season. Even with the excitement surrounding the return of the adventurous archaeologist and a handful of familiar faces, audiences just couldn’t be bothered to get to their local cinemas to catch the action.

What’s even sadder for the fifth film in the franchise is that it massively underperformed compared to its predecessor, 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which was, up until now, largely agreed to be the worst film in the series.