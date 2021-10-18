Upcoming Marvel Series Getting A Major Delay?

By Tyler Pisapia | 12 seconds ago

After months of waiting, Marvel fans may have to wait a little longer than they previously thought to see Ms. Marvel brought to life in her own TV show. In 2019, it was announced that Marvel was working on a live-action adaptation of the Ms. Marvel character, Kamala Khan, who originally debuted as a fan favorite in the comic books in 2014. At the time, it was confirmed that British writer Bisha K. Ali would write and act as showrunner. In the time since that announcement, actress Iman Vellani was tapped to play the title character.

The show was originally confirmed for a 2022 release date. Given the current slate of upcoming Marvel TV shows, many speculated that Ms. Marvel would be among the first if not the first Disney+ TV show to debut in the New Year. However, a recent tweet from an actor on the show indicates that Disney may be doing some reshuffling of its Marvel TV series behind the scenes. Responding to a fan who asked when the show will debut, Mohan Kapur, who will play Kamala’s father, said “June” or “July.”

June July Inshallah — Mohan Kapur (@mohankapur) October 17, 2021

It would make sense if the TV shows attached to the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Ms. Marvel were to see their release dates impacted, especially after the studio announced on Oct. 18 that its entire film release schedule had been pushed back. Variety reported that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was moved from March 25 to May 6, Thor: Love and Thunder was pushed from May 6 to July 8, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was moved from July 8 to Nov. 11 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was bumped from Feb. 17 to July 28, 2023.

How does this impact Ms. Marvel? Unfortunately, the new release date for the Black Panther sequel means that The Marvels has been postponed until early 2023. SlashFilm previously reported that Vellani would also be a part of The Marvels. Given the Ms. Marvel character’s background in the comic books, her origin story is very closely related to Carol Danvers. As a result, many believed that she would actually be introduced in The Marvels. Now that the film won’t come out until 2023, some speculate that the show will have to be postponed until the character can get her proper debut in the movie.

In the comic books, Kamala Khan is a teenager who, like many of the fans in the MCU, absolutely idolizes the superheroes in the world. Particularly Carol Danvers. When she develops shape-shifting superpowers, she joins the ranks of the people she loves so much as Ms. Marvel and begins to fight crime in her hometown of Jersey City while maintaining her identity as a youngster in a religious family.

Khan’s version of Ms. Marvel made history in the comic books when she debuted as the first Muslim American superhero to headline her own story. Being a Pakistani-American, when she joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe (whenever that may be), she’ll do so as the franchise’s first Muslim American superhero to headline her own story as well.