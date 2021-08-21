Batman Vs. Iron Man Movie? DC And Marvel Preparing For A Huge Crossover Event?

By Tristan Zelden | 14 seconds ago

Since the DC Extended Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe both picked up steam, fans have talked about a crossover event. Even James Gunn, who has done The Suicide Squad for the former and Guardians of the Galaxy movies for the latter, spoke about how he has talked to people at both companies to make it happen. Well, the question was brought up to the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, and he gave a positive yet ambiguous answer.

The Marvel Studios’ head was asked by Comicbook.com yesterday (August 20). He gave an optimistic “never say never,” which is what he tends to say to questions like that. To him, he never imagined that the studio would be able to release its 25th installment in this universe and its filming up to entry number 30, so anything is possible. He did dismiss that the Guardians of the Galaxy director has brought it up to him, which is possible he may have forgotten, or there is miscommunication as James Gunn did say that he brought up having Harley Quinn and Groot together in some capacity.

Speaking of James Gunn, Kevin Feige gave him respect for what he did on The Suicide Squad and spoke about what’s to come in the near future for the filmmaker. He is currently knee-deep for Marvel Vol. 3 of his goofy motley crew of cosmic heroes as it begins filming by the end of this year. On top of that, there is the Holiday Special for December 2022 as it releases ahead of the 2023 date for Vol. 3.

Doing the Marvel and DC crossover is far from impossible, but it is tricky. The business and bureaucratic elements get in the way of making these things happen. That is why it is a big deal that Sony and Marvel have the current deal to let the franchise borrow Spider-Man to bring into his Homecoming trilogy and into other movies like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame. As the movie producer said, “never say never,” as you never know how the executives of Disney and Warner Bros. could strike up a deal.

One issue outside of those involving copyrights, ownership, money, and a plethora of other obstacles, is scheduling. DC puts out enough movies and shows that have gaps to squeeze something in. But depending on which company takes care of distribution, it might be hard for Marvel. The studio has Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3, Eternals on November 5, Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, and somewhere between that are the Disney Plus series Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel. That number of releases will not slow down as the blockbusters and shows will be coming fast and furious for the next few years at least.

For now, fans will have to hold onto hope for a crossover between DC and Marvel happens one day. Plenty of the stories told on the big and small screen would not have been thought of before a decade ago, so anything is possible. Regardless, fans have a plethora of movies and show to look forward to, keeping them busy while internal discussions happen to one day see the unthinkable cinematic situations happen. Something like Thor and Superman fighting, Spider-Man geeking out at Batman’s tech, or a party at Bruce Wayne’s mansion.