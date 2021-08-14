A DC Star Is Under Investigation For On-Set Behavior

By Tyler Pisapia | 1 second ago

Vincent Kartheiser was reportedly the subject of two internal investigations by Warner Bros. Television over his conduct on the DC series Titans.

Sources told Deadline, which first reported the news, that Kartheiser was accused of exhibiting disruptive and juvenile behavior on-set by way of making allegedly inappropriate comments. It’s unclear who those comments were directed towards. But someone complained to the network and Warner Bros. Television’s Labor Relations wing interviewed the parties involved to determine if action needed to be taken against Kartheiser to keep those working on the Toronto set of the DC show safe and happy.

The outlet reports that the first investigation found that the actor did indeed make inappropriate verbal comments and outbursts. However, it concluded that the behavior did not reach the level of terminating him from DC’s Titans. Instead, he was issued a verbal warning to correct his behavior on behalf of the studio. Sadly, it seems the reprimand didn’t work.

Weeks after shooting was set to conclude on Season 3 of the DC Comics-based show, Kartheiser was reportedly accused of misconduct again. The studio once again launched an investigation. This time, a verbal warning wouldn’t do. An insider tells People that the actor was issued a representative from the studio to monitor his activities on set.

Kartheiser, who previously rose to fame as Pete Campbell on seven seasons of Mad Men and married Gilmore Girls actress Alexis Bledel in 2014, vehemently denied the allegations in a statement to Deadline. However, the situation may have marred his working relationship with Warner Bros. and DC enough to cost him work.

The actor was brought on as a regular cast member in the highly anticipated third season of the show based on some of the most recognizable and popular DC Comics characters. Kartheiser plays the popular Batman villain Jonathan Crane, better known in Gotham’s mask-wearing circles as Scarecrow. Previously brought to life by Cillian Murphy in the Christian Bale-led Dark Knight trilogy from Christopher Nolan, the villain uses toxins to prey on his victim’s fears and phobias. It’s unclear what direction his character will go in season 3, but given the state of his on-set relationship with the studio and production, it’s unlikely he’ll return if the show is renewed for a fourth season.

However, it’s worth noting that only keeping him around for one season could have been the plan for the DC TV show all along, regardless of any allegations.

This isn’t the first time that Warner Bros. has had to step in to investigate the on-set behavior of someone working on one of its DC properties. Last year, Justice League actor Ray Fisher caused quite a stir when he publicly accused filmmaker Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of misconduct on the set. The company investigated and Variety reported at the time that it concluded by taking “remedial action” but never elaborated on what that meant.

Since that time, Joss Whedon has faced a myriad of other allegations about his conduct both on the DC film as well as elsewhere in his career. Meanwhile, his touch was all but removed from the superhero team-up film when HBO Max allowed original director Zack Snyder to release a significantly lengthier director’s cut of the Justice League directly on the streaming platform.