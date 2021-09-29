See Danny DeVito As Wolverine With Claws Out

By Faith McKay | 13 seconds ago

Marvel is soon going to be introducing the X-Men and possibly recasting key roles, like that of Wolverine. A lot of fans out there are putting in their votes for who should pick up the iconic characters for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fanart brings these visions to life. While 76-year-old Danny DeVito has possibly aged out of the role of Wolverine (at least in live-action), that didn’t discourage Marvel comic writer and artist Alex Ross from bringing the vision to life for fans in a new work that shows DeVito bulked up with his hair parted in the classic Wolverine style and adamantium claws out and at the ready.

See Danny DeVito as Wolverine below.

Alex Ross often shares fanart on his Twitter account. This particular piece seems to be something he drew a while back. The Wolverine fanart is in the style of a movie poster with Danny DeVito as Wolverine and the names of other key cast members written across the bottom, including Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, Ian Holm, and Yaphet Kotto. Since Harry Dean Stanton passed away in 2017, it seems fair to guess that this poster was drawn sometime before then. The poster also tags the movie with an R-rating, something that may not be possible for the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve learned that Kevin Feige wants to change that though, so we’ll have to see.

In the drawing, it’s easy to see Danny DeVito is in his younger days, possibly this was inspired by pictures of him back in the 1970s when his career was just getting going. Back then, his break-out role was in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), but he didn’t really pick up fame until he was in Taxi. He’s been famous ever since and had a healthy career with roles like Mr. Wormwood in Matilda and Penguin in Batman Returns. These days, he’s even writing his own comic for the character.

This isn’t the first time he’s been brought up for the role of Wolverine. In 2019, a fan petition earned thousands of signatures, demanding Danny DeVito pick up the role. Some of this was in jest. Some of this was pointing out that Danny DeVito is more in line with the expected height of Wolverine from the comics. The rest was just genuine love from DeVito’s many fans, who would be happy to see him pick up a role again. If the actor was tapped for an X-Men cartoon or video game where he voiced Wolverine, there are certainly a lot of fans who would be interested in checking that out.

These days, fans are actually pushing for Danny DeVito to take up another iconic role: Mario. Currently, an animated Super Mario Bros movie is in the works. The Italian plumber seems like a natural role for someone like DeVito, but surprisingly, the role went to Chris Pratt. This didn’t just confuse fans, it made them furious. Twitter users began to speculate whether they could change the studio’s mind. Other actors have publicly bashed the casting choice.

For now, Danny DeVito is working on his Penguin comic book and updating fans via his Twitter.