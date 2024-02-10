Coyote Vs. Acme Looks Like It’s Dead Again Thanks To Warner Bros.

Netflix, Amazon, and Paramount all submitted offers on Coyote Vs. Acme, but all of the offers were denied. Paramount even offered a theatrical release as part of the deal instead of taking the flick straight to streaming, but Warner Bros. didn’t seem to care.

Now, months after the studio’s proposed sale of Coyote Vs. Acme, Warner Bros. has officially had enough. The company has now made a final decision to delete the film entirely and claim it as a tax loss.