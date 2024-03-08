Chris Evans Wants To Play A Different Superhero For Marvel Return
Although Chris Evans is reluctant to reprise his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for fear of tarnishing the “little shiny thing” that he “loves so much,” he would be more than happy to have another run as Johnny Storm. When asked to share his thoughts on returning as a multiverse version of the Fantastic Four character in 2022, the actor was excited about the prospect.
Chris Evans As The Human Torch
“God, wouldn’t that be great?” Chris Evans said about a Johnny Storm/Human Torch Marvel comeback. “Wouldn’t that be great? No, no one’s ever come to me about that. I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old. But I really love that character,” he continued.
That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap,” Chris Evans added. “You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?”
The Fantastic Four
Chris Evans played Johnny Storm/Human Torch in two Marvel films. Fantastic Four was released in 2005, and its sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, followed in 2007. Johnny Storm is a member of the Fantastic Four who gains superpowers after an experimental spaceflight exposes them to cosmic rays. As the Human Torch, he can generate and control fire, as well as fly.
Re-Cast As Captain America
After his role as Johnny Storm, Chris Evans was cast as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He first appeared as the super soldier in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. The film explores the origin story of Steve Rogers, a frail but determined young man who is selected for an experiment during World War II that transforms him into a physically enhanced, superhuman soldier.
The First Avenger
Chris Evans reprised his role as Captain America in several other Marvel films, including The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Evans received widespread acclaim for his portrayal of the character.
A New Captain
Steve Rogers’ story arc came to an end in Avengers: Endgame, after which Chris Evans announced that he would be stepping away from the iconic Marvel role. The end of the film saw Steve Rogers passing his iconic shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), signaling a new era for Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Evans Favorite Marvel Movie
During an Emerald City Con 2024 appearance, Chris Evans talked about his experience in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expressing his unwavering support for the superhero genre. He also revealed that 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier is his favorite. “It’s my personal favorite Marvel movie that I was a part of,” he said. “It’s not just for the movie itself but the experience.”
The Winter Soldier
Chris Evans also admitted to being nervous for his first outing as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “For the first film, I was so nervous. You know what you’re stepping into, and as a result, you’re playing defense, and you’re playing not to lose,” he said. However, when The Winter Soldier came around, the actor became more comfortable playing the character.
The Brillance Of Marvel
Chris Evans also discussed the challenges of crafting successful superhero films and addressed the superhero fatigue plaguing Marvel. “If it was easy, there’d be a lot more good ones—not trying to throw shade,” he said. While recognizing the undeniable brilliance of certain Marvel projects, Evans believes comic book movies struggle to gain the recognition they deserve.
Won’t Name His Least Favorite Movie
Avoiding direct criticism, Chris Evans refrained from singling out specific Marvel films but said that some of them are “independently, objectively great movies.” His insightful comments offered a diplomatic perspective on the industry’s challenges and the varied quality within the superhero genre.