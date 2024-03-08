Chris Evans Wants To Play A Different Superhero For Marvel Return

“God, wouldn’t that be great?” Chris Evans said about a Johnny Storm/Human Torch Marvel comeback. “Wouldn’t that be great? No, no one’s ever come to me about that. I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old. But I really love that character,” he continued.

That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap,” Chris Evans added. “You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?”