The Bloody Sci-Fi Thriller On Hulu Launched Legendary Director’s Career

Alien 3 had a notoriously difficult development process, with multiple script rewrites by multiple different people. These rewrites introduced changes in direction that challenged the production of the movie from the very start. The script went through so many different iterations that one of them was completely devoid of the iconic alien stuff of nightmares, and if you were a kid in 1992, Xenomorphs were the definition of nightmare fuel. However, the studio settled on the one that brought Ellen Ripley, the protagonist of the first two films, to a penal colony on a remote planet.