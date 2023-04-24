Bam Margera Arrest Warrant Issued, Here’s The Charges

Bam Margera is being charged with one charge of simple assault, one charge of harassment, and four charges of terroristic threats.

By Douglas Helm |

Former Jackass and MTV star Bam Margera is now facing an arrest warrant for an alleged physical altercation. Pennsylvania state police issued the warrant after Margera fled into a wooded area before they could arrive at the scene. According to the Entertainment Weekly report, the other party in the alleged altercation sustained minor injuries, and the charges against Bam include one charge of simple assault, one charge of harassment, and four charges of terroristic threats “with intention to terrorize another.”

These aren’t the only run-ins with authorities that Bam Margera has had in recent months. At the beginning of March, Margera was arrested in San Diego on suspicion of domestic violence, though there don’t seem to be any charges for that case at this time. He was also arrested in Burbank recently for public intoxication.

Bam Margera has spoken openly about his mental health and substance abuse struggles. The star continues to face recent legal issues, and it’s unclear if this warrant will lead to any official charges being leveled against him. Presumably, fleeing the scene is not going to help his case.

Bam Margera is best known for being a main cast member on the stunt and prank show Jackass, which aired on MTV for three seasons between 2000 and 2001. The show also starred Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ryan Dunn, Steve-O, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, Ehren McGhehey, and Preston Lacy. It was a massive hit and would lead to several movies and spin-off series, including Wildboyz, Viva La Bam, Homewrecker, Blastazoid, Bam’s Unholy Union, Dr. Steve-O, Bam’s World Domination, and Bam’s Bad Ass Game Show.

However, Bam Margera had a falling out with the crew of Jackass during the production of the most recent 2022 film Jackass Forever. While Bam was initially part of the cast for the fourth film, he was fired in August 2020 after failing a drug test for Adderall. Margera would later go on to sue director Jeff Tremaine, Johnny Knoxville, and the studio, Paramount Pictures, for wrongful termination.

In Bam Margera’s complaint, he stated that the group approached him while he was in a rehab facility in 2019 to sign a wellness agreement to be part of Jackass Forever. Part of the agreement was to submit to daily drug tests, but he denied that failing a test for Adderall fell under the stipulations of that agreement. According to Margera’s complaint, his doctor had prescribed the medication to treat his ADD, making the firing wrongful.

However, Bam Margera would eventually file a dismissal with the Los Angeles Superior Court after the group came to a private settlement agreement. The lawsuit was also dismissed with prejudice, so it can’t be filed again. The details of the settlement agreement were never disclosed to the public.

Bam Margera did end up in one small section of Jackass Forever in the marching band skit, which was filmed before his dismissal. You can watch Jackass Forever on Paramount+ along with the other Jackass films. In the meantime, we’ll keep you updated on the Margera warrant if and when he’s found.