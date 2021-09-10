Aquaman: King Of Atlantis Trailer Promises A DC Series Like No Other

By Kristi Eckert | 11 seconds ago

In recent years, public adoration of Aquaman has largely been shaped by Jason Momoa’s live-action portrayal of DC’s maritime hero. However, the creators of the upcoming HBO Max exclusive cartoon trilogy, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, have decided to take the character in a completely different direction from what fans have come to expect. The newest trailer for the upcoming DC series certainly confirms that Aquaman: King of Atlantis is truly a show like no other.

Check out the trailer of Aquaman: King of Atlantis below to see just why it is so strikingly different.

At the start of Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ trailer it becomes immediately evident that this is Aquaman like Aquaman has never been seen before. It is a family-friendly, hyperbolic, and charmingly wacky take on Aquaman’s quest to rule Atlantis and dutifully lead his people. The characters are colorful and endearingly kooky. Its style is very reminiscent of Spongebob Squarepants (1999) meets The Fairly Odd Parents (2001).

According to Polygon, the three-part cartoon trilogy Aquaman: King of Atlantis was produced by live-action Aquaman director James Wan and led by Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) voices Aquaman alongside Gillian Jacobs (Star Trek: Lower Decks) who portrays Princess Mera.

IGN reported, that the quirky cartoon will take place over three parts, beginning with Aquaman’s very first day as king and it will follow him as he tackles all of the trials and tribulations, with the help of his friends and trusty aid Vulko, that arise as a direct result of his royal obligations and the orchestrated plots of his villainous half-brother. Aquaman: King of Atlantis will stream exclusively on HBO Max beginning on October 14, 2021.

Fans who are not so attuned to Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ quirky style can still look forward to the release of the second live-action Aquaman film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is currently filming overseas in England. Just last week the internet was in a frenzy after an initial photo surfaced that revealed what Jason Momoa’s new suit will look like in the upcoming sequel. The new costume has changed a lot compared to the one Momoa wore in the first film. The original costume was two-tone and flashy. By contrast, The new suit is in a dark greyscale and looks very sleek, it almost looks as if it is high-tech armor that molds to his body.

In addition, fans also just got their first look at another cast member’s (Patrick Wilson), rather wild appearance of him standing shirtless on a beach with an unruly unkempt beard. The photo has led fans to further speculate about what the plot for the new movie could potentially entail. While plot details for Aquaman: King of Atlantis have been largely revealed, the same can not be said of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Director James Wan did say in an interview, however, in an interview the sequel takes inspiration from a vampire film. In the meantime, while fans wait for further details to emerge they can still look forward to watching Aquaman: King of Atlantis along with the many laughs that the fun and wacky cartoon is sure to evoke.