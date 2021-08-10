Addams Family Series Cast Its Morticia

By Charlene Badasie | 6 seconds ago

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been cast as Morticia in Netflix’s upcoming Wednesday series. The actress will appear in a guest-starring role as the iconic Addams family matriarch. She joins previously announced cast members, Jenna Ortega and Luis Guzmán. Ortega will star as Wednesday while Guzmán will play Morticia’s husband, Gomez Addams.

Wednesday received an eight-episode order at Netflix in February. The new Addams Family series is described as a supernaturally infused mystery that chronicles Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. While attempting to master her emerging psychic ability, Wednesday must thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. She does all this while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Our Addams family is expanding!



Catherine Zeta-Jones will step into the iconic silhouette of Morticia Addams while Luis Guzmán will bring to life the debonair Gomez Addams in the upcoming TV series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and directed by Tim Burton. pic.twitter.com/MiofyWIbwy — Netflix (@netflix) August 9, 2021

Series creators, Al Gough and Miles Millar will serve as showrunners and executive producers with Tim Burton who is set to direct. Other executive producers include Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi of the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, and Gail Berman Mittman, Berman, and Miserocchi. These are the same folks who backed the 2019 animated Addams Family movie, while Glickman is an executive producer on the upcoming sequel.

Created by New Yorker cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938, The Addams Family comic has been adapted for film and television several times over the years. John Astin and Carolyn Jones starred in a live-action series for ABC in the ‘60s, with an animated series following in the ’70s. The Addams Family franchise was revived in 1991 with a feature film starring Raul Julia as Gomez, Anjelica Huston as Morticia, Christopher Lloyd as an amnesiac Uncle Fester, and Christina Ricci as Wednesday. Addams Family Values followed in 1993 with greater critical success, although it earned less at the global box office.

The films inspired an animated television series with John Astin reprising his role. In the late ’90s, Tim Curry and Daryl Hannah starred in a direct-to-video feature and short-lived live-action series. Most recently, Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth brought The Addams Family to Broadway.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate is preparing for the sequel to 2019’s computer-animated The Addams Family. The movie will feature the voice talents of Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams, Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday Addams, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Bette Midler as Grandmama, and Snoop Dogg as IT. Joining them are Javon “Wanna” Walton as the new voice of Pugsley, Wallace Shawn, and Bill Hader. The Addams Family 2 is scheduled for release on October 22, 2021, with Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan reprising their roles as co-directors, and Cinesite Studios returning as animators.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is the perfect choice for the role of Morticia Addams in the new Addams Family series. The Academy Award-winning actress has an impressive list of credits like Chicago, Traffic, Ocean’s Twelve, The Mask of Zorro, Entrapment, and more. She has also starred in several television projects lately. This includes Feud: Bette and Joan for FX, Queen America for Facebook Watch, and Prodigal Son at Fox.