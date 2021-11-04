See Madonna As A Sexy Harley Quinn For Halloween

By Faith McKay | 17 seconds ago

Madonna is a DC fan. For Halloween 2021, she dressed up as Harley Quinn, specifically taking on the recent look of Margot Robbie’s character. She has the pigtails, the tattoos, and the attitude down pat.

You can see Madonna as Harley Quinn in the photos below.

If you click on the arrow to the right, you’ll be able to see the full set of photos so you can compare Madonna’s costume to Margot Robbie’s 2016 iteration of Harley Quinn. That seems to be the look Madonna was going for, based on the Daddy’s Lil Monster shirt. She even has the bat.

While Madonna has the leg tattoos under the fishnets, it does appear that she skipped the “rotten” face tattoo. To jog your memory, you can see the face tattoo in the photo below. “Rotten” was written across Margot Robbie’s cheek in the 2016 Suicide Squad and in Birds of Prey. Madonna’s costume seems to have copied every detail from Suicide Squad except this one, so perhaps she just didn’t like it. She wouldn’t be the only one to vote no on that particular detail. In 2021’s The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie is also without the face tattoo. As it turns out, this was simply because both Margot Robbie and filmmaker James Gunn were not fans of it, so they decided to leave the tattoo behind.

This isn’t the first time Madonna has made it known that she’s a DC fan. During a 2021 interview with Jimmy Fallon, the singer and actress shared that she regretted turning down two movie roles in her life. One was a role in The Matrix. That seemed to be her biggest regret. She called the movie one of the best ever, but didn’t disclose what part she’d been offered in the Keanu Reeves film. She then confirmed that she turned down the role of Catwoman in Batman Returns. Ultimately, that part went to Michelle Pfeiffer. For fans of Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman, it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the role.

While Madonna never appeared in The Matrix or Gotham City, she did take on a number of movie roles, mostly in the 1990s. She is most well known for her roles as Eva Perón in Evita and Mae Mordabito in A League of Their Own. By the early 2000s, she was back to focusing on her music career. Her most recent big project has been Madame X. The 2021 concert documentary was released on the Paramount+ streaming service. It follows Madonna as she tours Europe with 50 stage performers, including an all-women orchestra and her children. To promote the documentary, she did a number of interviews while wearing an eye patch with an X over it, drawing confusion from fans.

Some believed that Madonna had developed a vision problem, others wondered if it was a fashion statement. The second suggestion is close to the truth, but doesn’t tell the whole story. The eye patch is part of a character she plays as part of the Madame X character concept. The musician explained that the character is “‘a spy. She’s a secret agent.” Clearly, Madonna has never felt the need to wait for Halloween to take on a new costume.