PlayStation is adding Humanity—a game in which players control a Shiba Inu—which is arriving on PlayStation Plus next month. But there’s another twist; after its newer subscription model failed to beat Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation decided to add more Day One releases, next to adding some of the biggest games to the new subscription tiers. It would seem that Sony has adopted the “if you can’t beat them” mindset when it comes to competition, though it’s still very vocal against Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition.

According to VGC, Humanity, previously announced on State of Play, will launch on May 16, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Enhance, the company credited with the game’s development, also stated that the game would ship with optional VR support on all platforms—which complements the recent release of PSVR 2 nicely. Additionally, the game will also become available on Day One as part of the PlayStation Plus gaming line-up for May. Sounds a lot like something that Xbox has been doing for quite some time.

Furthermore, PlayStation also announced that the game would come at no additional cost to PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium members, allowing anyone who owns last- and current-gen hardware, along with any of the two PSVR sets, to enjoy the game. Even cloud gamers will have the opportunity to enjoy Humanity on PlayStation Plus cloud service. Excellent news for the PS Plus subscribers, who will be able to nab this release on Day One for their gaming collections.

As previously stated, Humanity was announced at the PlayStation’s State of Play as an action-puzzle game in which players take on the role of a Shiba Inu dog, guiding a bunch of humans through Limbo to reach “salvation.” This includes guiding whole masses of humans to do various things in the game, like jumping, climbing, shooting, and pushing things throughout all 90 levels that are included in the game’s story mode. Of course, once all of that is done, you can still enjoy a “skirmish” mode (veteran gamers will know what we mean by this), in which you get to explore player-made content.

Enhance previously had plenty of success with other PSVR games on PlayStation, so it’s likely that Humanity will be an awesome gaming experience in VR. Luckily, the game isn’t a VR only, so we won’t need to patch it to enjoy it without the headset—unlike Half-Life: Alyx, which surprisingly works pretty well without the VR headset. Humanity has also been compared to classic PlayStation and PlayStation 2 games, which is quite flattering since games from that period didn’t have graphical fidelity as a competitive edge—the competitive metric was the quality of the gameplay.

On the other side of the PlayStation coin, following Sony’s vocal opposition to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, Microsoft has turned the tables on Sony by getting the company subpoenaed. Sony had to deliver its official documents to Court for review, unearthing that it has been unjustly harming Xbox in Japan for years by signing deals that prevent Japanese-only hits (games made exclusively for the Asian market) from Microsoft’s Xbox, which may violate Japan’s antitrust laws.