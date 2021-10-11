Exclusive: Doctor Strange Game In The Works From Insomniac

By Faith McKay | 4 seconds ago

Doctor Strange was Benedict Cumberbatch’s first solo Marvel movie. At the time of its release in 2016, the character was celebrated and promoted with a flurry of appearances in six different Marvel games. Since then, fans have been writing in asking for new games with the popular character. In particular, they’ve been asking Insomniac Games for a fresh solo adventure. The company is responsible for one of the fan-favorite Spider-Man games and confidence around a Doctor Strange adventure is high. Now, thanks to some work from one of our trusted and proven inside sources, we’ve exclusively learned that Insomniac is, in fact, developing a Doctor Strange game. Finally.

At this point, we have learned that the game is in development. That means it’s likely in the early stages. Our source was unable to confirm a release date for the new gaming title. While fans are free to hope that the new game may release around the time of the new film, that may be too much to ask with the current time frame. Doctor Strange 2 is scheduled to release in movie theaters on March 25, 2022. That would be the perfect time for a game to release for fans, but likely too soon for the studio.

Insomniac has currently announced a few upcoming titles. They include Marvel’s Wolverine and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It seems as though those titles will take priority over the new Doctor Strange adventure, which could mean that gamers have a while to wait for the new title.

It’s worth noting that the character is scheduled to be a side player around the same time in Marvel’s Midnight Sons. While that game may be one of Stephen Strange’s more prominent gaming titles, it’s still a side-player role. This new Doctor Strange title from Insomniac will be the first real-time he gets a solo title. It would seem like they would have made a bigger announcement about the solo title by now if they were planning for a release in March 2022.

Considering that Stephen Strange is a major player for this new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s about time he got his own solo gaming title, especially from a company like Insomniac. They’re responsible for the Ratchet & Clank titles, as well as one of the more popular Spider-Man games. There were other companies that could have created a solo title, like Square Enix, but Insomniac seemed like the fan-favorite choice in online communities, making this new announcement all that much more exciting.

A popular question from Marvel Cinematic Universe fans may be whether Benedict Cumberbatch will voice Doctor Strange for the new game. Unfortunately, we didn’t hear anything to confirm that either way. Benedict Cumberbatch did voice Stephen Strange for Avengers: Damage Control. That game was released in 2019. It also took up a lot less of the actor’s time as his role was smaller. It seems unlikely that he would voice the character for the new game. In Insomniac’s Spider-Man title, Yuri Lowenthal voiced the part of Peter Parker. A solo title is an intense time commitment, so bringing on new voice talent for the role is usually a gaming studio’s best bet.

For now, we know that Insomniac is developing the new Doctor Strange game. Considering the abilities of the character in the movies, it’s going to be exciting to see how the studio brings the character to life.