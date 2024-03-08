Zack Snyder Says Batman Needs To Kill People

“Batman can’t kill, right? So, ‘Batman can’t kill’ is canon,” Zack Snyder explained of dealing with the Batman source material. “So, I’m like, ‘Okay, the first thing I want to do when you say that is I want to see what happens [if he kills]. ‘And they go, ‘Well, don’t put him in a situation where he has to kill someone.'”

Zack Snyder believes that keeping Batman in familiar territory invalidates the character’s significance. “I’m like, ‘You’re just protecting your god in a weird way,'” he continued. “You’re making your god irrelevant if he can’t be in that situation. He has to now deal with that. What does it mean? Does he stand up to it? Can he survive that, as a god?'”