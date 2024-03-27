Yellowstone Stars Not Returning For Sequel Series?

Along with Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes, the Yellowstone sequel is reportedly bringing Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer on board as well.

They also have yet to officially sign on to the project. Some big stars will definitely be needed to fill the void as current series star Kevin Costner won’t be returning.

Of course, we will probably hear little about the Yellowstone sequel until after the flagship series ends later this year.

The first half of Season 5 premiered way back in 2022, so fans have been waiting patiently for the final half of the final season. It’s also unknown at this point if Kevin Costner’s John Dutton will make an appearance.