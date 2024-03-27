Yellowstone Stars Not Returning For Sequel Series?
Salary negotiations for the Yellowstone sequel are underway, but progress seems to be a little slow. Reportedly, cast members Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly are seeking salaries in the ballpark of $1 million per episode to sign on for the follow-up series. Supposedly, Reilly initially was seeking $1.5 million, and Hauser was seeking $1.25 million, to which Paramount countered somewhere to the tune of $850,000.
Cole Hauser And Kelly Reilly Negotiating
While it seems like Hauser and Reilly came down a little, it remains to be seen if Paramount is willing to make up the difference for the hotly-anticipated Yellowstone sequel.
This recent report comes amidst recent comments from Reilly, who said the salary negotiations reports are “nonsense.” Whether that’s true or not, nothing official has been announced about the sequel for a while.
New Faces Coming To Yellowstone
Along with Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes, the Yellowstone sequel is reportedly bringing Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer on board as well.
They also have yet to officially sign on to the project. Some big stars will definitely be needed to fill the void as current series star Kevin Costner won’t be returning.
Of course, we will probably hear little about the Yellowstone sequel until after the flagship series ends later this year.
The first half of Season 5 premiered way back in 2022, so fans have been waiting patiently for the final half of the final season. It’s also unknown at this point if Kevin Costner’s John Dutton will make an appearance.
More Yellowstone On The Way
The Yellowstone sequel isn’t the only show in the works that will continue Taylor Sheridan’s massively successful franchise. There is also an upcoming present-day spin-off titled 6666 that will take place on the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas. Upcoming prequel series include the second season of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s 1923 and the 1923 sequel 1944 set in the Bitterroot Valley.
Kevin Costner Not Returning
No amount of salary negotiations could bring back Kevin Costner for the Yellowstone sequel, who has starred as the Dutton family patriarch for all five seasons.
Costner has moved on to make the massively ambitious Horizon: An American Saga which he stars in, directs, co-writes, and produces. Costner has stated he wants to make four Horizon films in total, and the first and second are set to release this summer with Chapter 1 coming to theaters on June 28, 2024, and Chapter 2 coming to theaters on August 16, 2024.
Details Under Wraps
As for the Yellowstone sequel, Taylor Sheridan is keeping plot details tightly under wraps. As mentioned, we likely won’t learn about the plot until after we see the final season of the flagship series, as the plot description would likely contain spoilers.
We seemingly know that Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes characters will be involved, but in what capacity remains to be seen.
Yellowstone Season 5 On Paramount+
While we wait to hear more about the Yellowstone sequel, we can look forward to finally seeing the end of the flagship show soon.
The second part of season five is set to air in November. You can stream Yellowstone on Paramount+.
Source: Collider