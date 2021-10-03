Yellowstone Season 4’s New Trailer Raises Dark Questions About Another Character’s Fate

By Faith McKay | 12 seconds ago

Previous looks at Yellowstone season 4 have shown off the perils of the previous season. Beth had a package in her office that seemed to put her fate in question. Kayce has a gun pointed at him. John Dutton was left on the side of the road. Clearly, the characters are in trouble. A new video was released by Paramount this week reminding fans of the Kevin Costner-led drama that other characters are also in their own dangers. In particular, the new promo focuses on Jimmy, who broke his promise to John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

Check out the ominous Yellowstone season 4 teaser below. The network is clearly hinting at troubles ahead.

Jimmy broke his promise to John Dutton. Find out which road he ends up on in the #YellowstoneTV season 4 premiere November 7, exclusively on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/5A20GJ84Pu — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) September 30, 2021

While fans have waited a long time for Yellowstone season 4, the network is trying to deliver, it seems. The premiere episode of the show’s next season will be a two-hour event. Clearly, they’re going to need that much time to catch up with all the different characters currently in trouble. While other videos have focused on the Dutton family himself, Jimmy (a ranch hand played by Jefferson White) is also not faring well. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) had warned Jimmy not to be a rodeo rider, but his love interest Mia had told him she’d never seen him as happy as when he was in the rodeo. This led to him getting back on the horse when he’d only recently been released from the hospital.

With so many members of the Dutton family in danger, it’s unclear whether Jimmy’s fate will be explored in the two-hour premiere. It may take a couple of episodes before Yellowstone season 4 touches on how Jimmy’s doing. It wouldn’t be surprising if the two-hour episode barely scratches the surface of all that’s going on.

The show saw an unexpected gap between releases. While the series has been one of the most popular on streaming, the fourth season didn’t release this summer as fans expected. Many may not yet realize that the show’s new season is releasing in November, so Paramount wants to make sure that fans are not only aware of the new season, but remember why they love to tune in. That’s why this isn’t the only Yellowstone season 4 video that Paramount released this week. The other video is also meant to remind fans of the dangers the Dutton family faces but with a different tact this time around. Instead of showing characters in peril, the four-minute video reminds fans why the characters get into so much trouble. Their long line of enemies.

Fans of the series may not have been noticed for a while, but Yellowstone season 4 has a great number of people waiting on it. The show went under the radar for many for a while, but it’s been one of Paramount’s most popular shows, really picking up its audience on streaming in 2020. Now, the Kevin Costner drama is even getting a prequel series. Yellowstone: 1883 has pulled in stars like Sam Elliott, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw. The new series will explore the history of the ranching family. While news about the prequel seemed scarce for a while, the new series is actually set to premiere on December 19, 2021. Fans will be able to catch up with the current Duttons much sooner. Yellowstone season 4 premieres on November 7, 2021.