Actress Claims She Was Fired For Refusing To Go Topless With Woody Harrelson

In 2014, Woody Harrelson played Detective Marty Hart on HBO’s True Detective. The show was applauded for many things. During his run on the show, he worked with director Cary Joji Fukunaga, who is currently making headlines as the director of Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond. During one interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cary Joji Fukunaga talked a lot about bringing James Bond into the post #MeToo era for Hollywood. He talked about how the behavior of the character in the past wouldn’t fly with audiences today. He also shared that he brought on Phoebe Waller-Bridge to work on the script and help bring life to the women characters. These statements didn’t sit well with Raeden Greer, an actress who reportedly worked with Cary Joji Fukunaga on the set of Woody Harrelson’s True Detective.

Raeden Greer isn’t likely a name that many people know. She is an actress who was reportedly fired from True Detective. She was brought on to the Woody Harrelson show when she was 24 years old. She has now come forward with her story about coming on to the set of True Detective for one of her first big speaking roles, suddenly being told that she would unexpectedly need to go topless for the HBO show, being pressured by director Cary Joji Fukunaga, and then fired from the role. She thought the part co-starring with Woody Harrelson would be a major break for her career. She recounted events in her own words to The Daily Beast:

You can’t just treat people like all you are is a pair of tits, that is very hurtful. And now, Cary is out here talking about his female characters—it’s like another slap in the face over and over and over. Yes, he has had an illustrious career—that was a star-maker for him, and what happened to me? Nobody cares…. That was the human element that was missing that is so hurtful to me, that you could just look at somebody—a young girl who is starting out in her career who doesn’t want to show everything she’s got naked on camera spur of the moment, and you can’t understand that? He knew that he wasn’t doing [it] above board. He knew. Raeden Greer

Since what Raeden Greer has said makes it sound like her standoff against the director happened on set unexpectedly, it’s unknown what other True Detective actors are aware of. She doesn’t mention if stars like Woody Harrelson were present for this event. Since The Daily Best published the actress’s story, she has come onto social media to address the events and said that other people were there when it happened, though she doesn’t name names.

You can see the actress answer some questions in the Instagram video below.

She does say that the outlet fact-checked her story and that she provided emails and proof of events. That proof likely included documents showing she was fired from Woody Harrelson’s True Detective and emails from other people talking about what happened at the time, though she doesn’t specify what documents helped prove her story to the outlet. The Daily Beast attempted multiple requests for comments from Cary Joji Fukunaga’s representatives, which went unanswered. The outlet also contacted HBO. The studio declined to comment on the story.

As the latest James Bond movie is breaking records and director Cary Joji Fukunaga continues to do interviews, at some point, someone may be able to get the director to address these events. For now it seems like they may be quiet and see how the media backlash builds. Other actors like Woody Harrelson from True Detective have yet to comment on the story. Right now, he is handling his own bit of controversy in the news. Last week, he was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with a fan. Police reports say a drunk fan grabbed for the actor’s throat and he had to defend himself. He is currently filming his next series for HBO.