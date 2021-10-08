Woody Harrelson Involved In Physical Altercation With Fan

By Doug Norrie | 15 seconds ago

Part of the acting game, especially for those who have risen to near the very top of the fame pyramid, is sometimes dealing with adoring or even unruly fans. That looks to have been the case with Woody Harrelson this week who was involved in an altercation with a “fan” that ended up leading to blows. Multiple sources including NBC4 Washington are reporting that Woody Harrelson and an unknown person were involved in some fisticuffs on the rooftop of the Watergate Hotel in Washington, DC.

The incident involving Woody Harrelson went down at the Top of the Gate, the rooftop bar and lounge of the famous Watergate Hotel. Woody Harrelson is on location there shooting his next series, The Watergate Plumbers. Apparently, a possibly intoxicated man approached Woody Harrelson and his daughter, asking and then demanding pictures. Harrelson refused to take the pictures and then, according to reports, asked the man to delete the ones already taken. The latter refused and things devolved and spiraled rather quickly.

It was at this point, according to police reports, that the drunk dude lunged at Woody Harrelson in an attempt to grab the actor’s neck. In self-defense, Harrelson slipped the guy a jab and that was the end of the physical aspect of this encounter. Police were ultimately called to the scene though it doesn’t appear anyone was actually charged with anything. It’s an unfortunate situation, likely incredibly avoidable had the man just honored the request to not have any pictures taken. But booze and fandom sometimes don’t mix, leading to what could have been a scary situation had it progressed any further.

Woody Harrelson is on location at the Watergate Hotel shooting his next limited series for HBO which will deal with the eponymous scandal that rocked the 1970s and ultimately led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. Harrelson and Justin Theroux will star in the film as E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy respectfully. These two, among others, were at the center of the Watergate scandal, leading operations that included the break-in at the hotel in 1971. There is some chance this new series has a comedic bent to it, especially considering the bungling approach Liddy and Hunt took with their operations, accidentally toppling the Presidency when it was all said and done.

Most recently, Woody Harrelson played Cletus Kassady/ Carnage in Venom Let There Be Carnage. This character was definitely not someone you’d want to scrap with in a hotel bar. Kassady is a serial killer who ends up becoming the major threat to Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/ Venom. The flick is in theaters now.

Though this latest situation with Woody Harrelson looks like it avoided any major incident, we could still get an update if either side decides to press charges or if more information comes out about the nature of the altercation. After The Watergate Plumbers, Woody Harrelson will take a different turn, this time playing psychedelic proponent, psychologist, and author Timothy Leary in The Most Dangerous Man in America.