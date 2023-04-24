Wheel Of Fortune Fans Stunned By Contestant’s Unbelievable Correct Final Puzzle Guess

A Wheel of Fortune contestant just solved a very difficult puzzle with few letters revealed, and fans are cheering him on.

By Sean Thiessen |

Contestants have been spinning the Wheel of Fortune since 1975, but few have made a guess as incredible as Cody Horton’s. He solved his final puzzle with just five of his 11 guessed letters represented on the board. When he solved the puzzle, the show’s official Twitter page shared disbelief at the amazing guess, and fans flooded the comments to congratulate him.

Ummmm who was expecting Cody to solve that?

Because we weren't pic.twitter.com/21smBCEB6f — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) April 21, 2023

Cody Horton is a respiratory therapist in Florida. After his big win, he told local news station Tampa Bay 10 that he has been watching game shows since infancy. His years of watching Wheel of Fortune prepared to make all the right moves as a contestant, but with only ten seconds left to solve the final puzzle of the night, he hit a dead end.

BRIE_ _ _ _ER _ _T_ _E. That’s all Horton had to work with when the stakes were at their highest.

The final ten seconds ticked toward what most would assume to be another deflating finish on the popular game show, but in a flash of computer-like calculation, Cody Horton shouted the answer with robust confidence. “Brief power outage!”

Even longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak seemed thrown off by the correct guess. The seemingly doomed contestant pulled out the answer as if it were the only logical possibility with next to no time to process the puzzle.

Cody Horton’s triumph earned him a prize package valued at over $80,000, including a new Ford Escape SUV. Horton’s partner, Jason, rushed to embrace him as the pair celebrated the big win. On social media, Wheel of Fortune fans echoed the sense of disbelief in the room.

“Ummmm who was expecting Cody to solve that? Because we weren’t,” wrote Wheel of Fortune on Twitter. “I sure as heck didn’t! Don’t know where he came up with that one!” wrote @JenGiolando.

@Cbunye wrote, “That’s one HECK of a guess. Unbelievable.” The response from viewers and the overwhelming excitement from Cody Horton himself was a brief reminder that, though Wheel of Fortune may be old, it can still spark joy with its engaging premise and life-changing stakes.

Though Cody Horton had watched Wheel of Fortune for years, it wasn’t until his partner Jason encouraged him to apply that he ever took steps toward being a contestant. According to Jason, Cody regularly solves Wheel of Fortune puzzles faster than the contestants on the show, so why not try?

Horton applied in June, and for six months he heard nothing. Anticipating the possibility of selection, he trained by playing word games, Wheel of Fortune online, and, of course, by watching the game show on television.

In January, Horton finally found out he had been selected for a callback, and 10 days later, he was headed for Hollywood.

Cody Horton had nothing but praise for the game show and all who were a part of his path to victory. From the security guards on the Sony Pictures lot to the crew and hosts of the show, Horton marveled at how positive, encouraging, and kind the people at Wheel of Fortune were. “It was everything I wanted it to be and more,” Horton said.

Cody Horton returned to Tampa Bay with a fantastic array of winnings, but this fan’s memory of spinning the Wheel of Fortune is one prize that will last a lifetime.