Walking Dead Star Wants To Play A Specific Marvel Character

By Kristi Eckert | 14 seconds ago

Ryan Hurst, known for his role as Opie Winston on Fx’s Sons of Anarchy (2008), as well as Beta on The Walking Dead (2010), recently took to social media to participate in the growing trend of celebrities revealing what superhero if they would choose if they could pick any one of them to play from any franchise. Ryan Hurst, although he says it took him a while, has finally figured out that his ideal superhero to portray would be Marvel’s Sentry.

Ryan Hurst revealed his choice in a recent Instagram post that he shared on his official account. In the post, The Walking Dead actor provided a screenshot of Sentry underneath a brief description of the character’s origins. He captioned it with the main reasons in particular that he arrived at this choice, including that the hero has the ability to talk to dogs. Check out everything he said in his post below.

Ryan Hurst’s choice to portray Sentry is a surprisingly interesting one. Sentry’s origins are atypical of that of a superhero. Before he accidentally acquired his powers, he was a drug addict; Thus when he obtained his powers, ironically in an attempt to steal methamphetamine ingredients from a laboratory, it provided him an avenue towards rebirth and redemption. An avenue that Hurst’s Walking Dead character Beta was never able to pursue.

The Walking Dead star quickly followed his initial post up with fan art that depicts him as Sentry. The artist did an impeccable job at capturing what Hurst as Sentry could potentially look like. Have a look at the finely curated piece of art below.

Ryan Hurst isn’t the only Walking Dead cast member to reveal his desire to play a Marvel character. Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) also divulged a particular Marvel character that he would be more than happy to portray – Ghost Rider. His choice was fitting, especially given Reedus’ personal passion for motorcycles. A fan of the idea was also more than happy to oblige with some fan art, as well. Check it out below.

Given that The Walking Dead is coming to a close after a lengthy 11-season-long run, a close that is fast approaching as AMC gears up for the second half of the final season, it’s not surprising that so many actors on the show are looking ahead to future roles, and even vocalizing what their dream roles would be. However, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is still considering the idea of staying within The Walking Dead universe for a bit longer, as talks regarding a potential spin-off series for his character Neegan have been percolating for quite some time.

It’s still unclear whether or not Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character will receive his own Walking Dead spin-off, or if fans will ever get to see any of their other favorite characters officially enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially since the show is still in the thick of its 11th season. In fact, things are just heating up for Daryl (Norman Reedus). In the meantime, however, fans can look forward to the return of a character on the existing spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond. An extended trailer just confirmed that exciting return of Jadis (Polyanna McIntosh) to the franchise.