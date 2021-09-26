Vin Diesel Has News For One Of His Favorite Franchises

By Tristan Zelden | 13 seconds ago

Vin Diesel (Fast & Furious) might return as Richard B. Riddick with a sequel to one of his biggest fan-favorite franchises, The Chronicles of Riddick. The actor posted a picture (seen below) of himself holding a weapon with a tease that the fourth movie of the franchise is “closer than you think.”

You can see the update from Vin Diesel below.

The tease of the long-awaited sequel has fans hyped. The image of Vin Diesel has had 1.4 million likes since it was posted yesterday (September 25). While people were excited, the comments were as expected with the heart and soul of the Fast & Furious franchise as people typed “family.”

The tease comes off an update that Vin Diesel gave when speaking to Total Film. It turns out David Twohy, the mastermind of writing and directing the series, has written the script for the long-awaited sequel. It was not confirmed if he will return to directing duties, but by writing and his history with the other installments, it is likely.

Vin Diesel also noted in that interview that the film would likely shoot in Australia. The problem is that timing and scheduling are always a nightmare, especially with travel restrictions due to COVID-19 proving to be a problem for all kinds of long-awaited sequels.

The franchise is led by Vin Diesel. He collaborates with director David Twohy, who debuted in 2000 with Pitch Black. It was followed by 2004’s The Chronicles of Riddick and 2013’s Riddick. As far as we know, the fourth movie will be titled Furya.

Major stars have co-starred with Vin Diesel in the previous films, which makes us wonder who could possibly appear in Furya. Pitch Black saw Cole Hauser (Yellowstone) and Keith David (Greenleaf) star. The Chronicles of Riddick got a bigger cast with Judi Dench (Murder on the Orient Express), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Colm Feore (The Umbrella Academy), Karl Urban (The Boys), Alexa Davalos (The Man in the High Castle), and Yorick van Wageningen (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo). Riddick saw the return of Urban with new additions Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead), Katee Sackhoff (The Flash), Jordi Molla (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), and Matt Nable (Arrow).

Despite the fan support of the Vin Diesel franchise, it has been a bit surprising to see that Riddick may continue. The films never received that positive of reviews. On top of that, the money was never really there. The first film grossed $53 million worldwide off its $23 million budget, the second had a bigger budget with $105 million, but its global gross was $115 million, and the last installment had a significantly smaller budget of $38 million and grossed $98 million worldwide. Regardless of performance and what critics have to say, fans should be happy that a fourth movie is in the works and slowly moving forward. Now that F9 has hit theaters earlier this year, maybe that will free up the leading star to put on the goggles and get back in action for Furya by 2023, but it depends on how things turn out with COVID-19 and everyone’s busy schedule.