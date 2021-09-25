The First Terrifying Look At Tom Sturridge As Sandman Is Here

By Apeksha Bagchi | 9 seconds ago

It has been more than a year since Netflix announced that it will be bringing Neil Gaiman’s ambitious horror fantasy DC comic book series, The Sandman, about the powerful Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, to life on its platform. Thankfully, the streamer has finally dropped a short teaser about the upcoming series, giving us our first proper glimpse at Tom Sturridge’s thrilling portrayal of Dream/Morpheus.

The teaser was debuted at the recently held fan event, Netflix’s #Tudum, and revealed the key moment when an occult ritual is conducted to capture the mighty Death. But instead, his sibling, i.e., Tom Sturridge as Dream/Morpheus ends up in the trap. The Netflix series will see Morpheus on a mission to fix all the issues that were triggered due to his unending existence in captivity for decades. Only the full-fledged trailer of the series may shed light on how Dream will be escaping his captors or will his other siblings- Destiny, Death, Destruction, Despair, Desire, and Delirium- come to his rescue? What issues plague his Kingdom of Dreams and how will Tom Sturridge be restoring order?

It’s time to summon Sandman! Watch the first footage from the highly anticipated adaptation of @neilhimself’s beloved story. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/Wteugy1D5z — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

The Sandman is set to be 11-episode series and Tom Sturridge and company already wrapped up filming its first season last month. As per the official synopsis, the series is set to be a “rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy” which will include everything from “contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend.” Neil Gaiman, who had announced the wrap up of Season 1, has not only expressed hope that people who are already fans of his popular comic book series will definitely like its live-action adaptation but is also sure that Tom Sturridge “will be a star” after The Sandman debuts on Netflix.

Netflix has also released some amazing character posters for Tom Sturridge as Dream, Howell-Baptiste’s Death, and Mason Alexander Park’s Desire on Twitter. Check them out below:

"Death has family"



meet Tom Sturridge as Dream in Netflix's THE SANDMAN #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/sLb3SDQdaG — Netflix Geeked is watching #Tudum (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2021

meet Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death in Netflix's THE SANDMAN #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/5T6kJb8nTM — Netflix Geeked is watching #Tudum (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2021

Attempts to create a live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s bestseller comic book series have been made since the early 1990s. Before this Tom Sturridge edition, the plan was for a cinematic adaptation but after all the efforts to turn it into a film failed, Netflix finally made its move in 2019 and signed a big financial deal with Warner Bros. to adapt The Sandman as a TV series. Allan Heinberg, whose credits include acclaimed projects like ABC’s The Catch, Grey’s Anatomy, etc has been brought on board to pen The Sandman as well as serve as its showrunner. Neil Gaiman has also joined the project as its executive producer along with David Goyer. The duo, along with Heinberg, will also co-write the premiere of the highly-anticipated show.

As for the cast, apart from Tom Sturridge’s lead role as Dream, the series will also see Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Charles Dance as occultist Roderick Burges, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, David Thewlis as Doctor Destiny, Nina Wadia as The Mother- one of the three Fates in the comics, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, and Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven. As of now, Netflix has revealed no release date for the series as the first look teaser has only assured that it’s coming soon.