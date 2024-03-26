Tim Curry Plays Mr. Sinister In Live-Action X-Men ’97 Opening

By Brian Myers |

Days after Marvel Animation Studios released the official episode openings for the upcoming X-Men ’97 animated series, Giant Freakin Robot did a total overhaul of the minute-long opener for the second episode, complete with live-action characters.

Familiar faces from the X-Men cinematic universe fill the screen as the opening unfolds in a litany of action-packed sequences that feature Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry. Listen for a moment during a clip showing mutant nemesis Mr. Sinister, and you’ll hear the twisted laugh of none other than screen legend Tim Curry. It would be an epic move by the studio.

Check it out:

We redid the new X-Men '97 opening in live-action. It's awesome. pic.twitter.com/xQmE18LaP4 — GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT (@GFRobot) March 25, 2024

The live-action X-Men 97 opening does more than just give fans Curry’s diabolical chortle. For a brief moment, Curry is shown on screen in what might be his most notable role. Curry’s face in the opening is recognizable as Dr. Frank-N-Furter from the 1975 cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Of course, the live-action X-Men 97 opening is a total reimagination of the authentic animated one that has fans salivating for more. The continuation of the popular 1990s series has been packed full of surprises so far, though. Much of the original cast of voice actors will be resuming their original characters, to the delight of many of the show’s followers from three decades ago.

You can see the live-action X-Men 97 opening compared to the one for the actual series here:

The new series will bring back Lenore Zann as Rogue, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, George Buza as Beast, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler. Though Tim Curry’s derisive laugh can be heard in the Giant Freakin Robot X-Men 97 opening, the talented Chris Britton has been tapped to play the part of Mr. Sinister. Britton appeared as the supervillain in 14 episodes of the series from 1992-1997.

Chris Britton is playing Mr. Sinister in the X-Men 97 animated series on Disney+

The X-Men 97 opening that was remade by Giant Freakin Robot serves as a wonderful homage to the characters from the original series as well as tipping its hat to the new endeavor by Marvel Animation Studios. The opening for the second episode of the new series features Magneto almost immediately, a move that was copied to near perfection in the live-action version.

The rest of the action sequences in the animated version of the X-Men 97 opening are recut with their cinematic counterparts masterfully placed in a sequence that follows the studio opening as close as possible. The homage to the series aside, the animated openings to the first two episodes are a great look into what the new series has to offer.

As one could probably tell from the X-Men 97 opening, the new series is meant to continue the storyline that ended when the original show halted in 1997. After Professor X is presumed to be dead at the series’ conclusion, the X-Men must forge ahead without their leader.

Everything that awaits them in this new incarnation is uncertain, but if the episode openers are true to the images they’ve included, the new series looks to be packed full of old foes wanting to settle various scores.

The third episode in the series is set to air on March 27.