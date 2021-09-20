Hear The Batman First Listen Of The Massive Score

By Kristi Eckert | 6 seconds ago

A film’s score is integral to its success. A movie’s music elevates its tone and communicates a series of feelings and emotions to the audience in any given scene, thus the composer chosen to score a movie is vitally important. Renowned composer, Michael Giacchino, known for his repeated collaborations with J.J. Abrams on Alias (2001), Lost (2004), and all of the Star Trek movies in the Kelvin timeline, as well his work on Rogue One (2016), Doctor Strange (2016) and recently, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is currently lending his talents to another highly-anticipated superhero movie, Matt Reeves’ The Batman. In celebration of Batman Day, Giacchino posted a 28-second clip of The Batman’s score on Twitter and, as expected, it is absolutely epic.

Giacchino’s tweet expressed his excitement in anticipation of getting to share more news about The Batman with fans. The sound clip that he posted shows Giacchino conducting a massive orchestra as they play a section of the movie’s score. Check out his tweet below.

Giacchino’s Tweet about The Batman came right alongside the film’s director, Matt Reeves Batman Day tweet. The director shared a peek at the movie’s editing room which included an on-screen still of Robert Pattinson as the Batman. Have a look at Reeves’ tweet below.

Wow, I have been away so long…! Just popping my head out of the editing room for a moment to say #HappyBatmanDay ! Can’t wait to share a lot more with you all four weeks from today at #DCFanDome ! (Sorry about the messy desk #LongHours) #TheBatman @TheBatman pic.twitter.com/ye0u1xQo65 — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) September 18, 2021

Both Giacchino and Reeves’ social media posts about The Batman have indicated that fans can look forward to some significant updates in the coming weeks. In fact, Cinema Blend speculated that the next big announcement could be revealed during the upcoming DC Fandome event. The publication reasoned that since the first official trailer for The Batman premiered at the event last year, it would be fitting that a new one is released at the very same event this year. It will be interesting to see whether or not their theory is correct.

It is encouraging to think that a new trailer for The Batman could show up during DC Fandome, which is just over three weeks away. However, very little is still know about the plot of the film. The first trailer, albeit brief, seemed to convey a profoundly dark tone. The tone that could possibly be even darker than what viewers saw in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. In fact, Giant Freakin Robot exclusively reported that should The Batman receive a sequel, both Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves would be gunning for an R-rating.

A more mature rating would certainly give Reeves the freedom to portray Gotham’s twisted society in an unabated clarity. If Joaquin Pheonix’s Joker film was any indication, Batman fans would be more than receptive to such a rating. In fact, superhero films entering a more mature arena is certainly becoming a trend. Tom Hardy and director Andy Serkis (The Batman‘s Alfred Pennyworth) have expressed their desire that should there be a third Venom movie, they want it to be rated-R.

Presently, not much is known about The Batman, however, given the teasers that Reeves and Giacchino have started to put out there, it is clear that fans certainly have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks ahead. The Batman is expected to officially release on March 4, 2022.