The Batman Director Shared A New Look At Robert Pattinson

Anticipation for the long-awaited release of Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson has been rapidly intensifying as the film’s release inches closer. Since the initial trailer dropped last year during DC Fandome there hasn’t been much in the way of any new details surrounding the movie. However, in honor of Batman Day, Reeves shared a new photo on Twitter of Robert Pattinson as Batman in the upcoming film.

Reeves’ tweet teased that he would be sharing a lot more about The Batman in the coming weeks and included an up close and personal photo of the editing room that shows a clear still of Robert Pattinson suited up and pointing what could be a grappling hook at the camera, in pure Dark Knight fashion. Check out Reeve’s post below.

Wow, I have been away so long…! Just popping my head out of the editing room for a moment to say #HappyBatmanDay ! Can’t wait to share a lot more with you all four weeks from today at #DCFanDome ! (Sorry about the messy desk #LongHours) #TheBatman @TheBatman pic.twitter.com/ye0u1xQo65 — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) September 18, 2021

Even though the new picture of Robert Pattison as Batman doesn’t give away anything new about what fans can expect to see in The Batman, it is exciting to know that Reeves does plan to release some more information in the coming weeks. Cinema Blend pointed out that, given that the first trailer was released at last years DC Fandome, Reeves could be indicating that the next big teaser could be released at the very same event, which will take place in just over three weeks.

As of now, official plot details, other than what was in the initial trailer, for The Batman are tightly sealed. In fact, IMDb even states on the film’s page that, “The Plot is Unknown.” However, the full cast has been disclosed and not only includes Robert Pattinson but also seasoned actors like Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

Currently, The Batman is expected to be released sometime in March of 2022. Thus fans still have some time before they will get to see Robert Pattinson suit up as the dark knight. However, The Batman is not the only upcoming title to feature the caped crusader. The upcoming DC’s The Flash movie will also include the titular hero. Actually, it will include two of them, to be ported by both Ben Affleck and Micheal Keaton. Ben Affleck has been a surprisingly well-received version of Batman, so much so that a social media campaign to make a “Batfleck” movie was trending for Batman day.

The Batman will likely exist as a separate canon or in a separate timeline from the upcoming Flash movie, but that is something that fans have certainly come to expect. Without that expectation, there might never have been a Dark Knight Trilogy or even Batman back in 1989. New Batman stories are always on the horizon and that often leaves room for old characters to reprise their roles. In fact, Micheal Keaton’s return to the Batverse in The Flash will not just be a one-off. We exclusively announced that Keaton will continue to be a part of the DC universe and will work with Warner Bros. on his own Batman movie.

Whether fans are most excited to see Robert Pattinson in The Batman or the return of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in The Flash, one thing that is certain is that it is a great time to be a Batman fan.