Exclusive: Robert Pattinson And Matt Reeves Want The Batman 2 To Be R-Rated

By Doug Norrie

Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves are on the verge of releasing the next iteration of the Caped Crusader when The Batman finally (we hope) releases next March. From the early trailer and some other rumors coming out of those who have screened it, the film is setting up to be incredibly dark. And according to our latest scoop, the inevitable sequel could be even darker. In an exclusive for Giant Freakin Robot, our trusted and proven source has it that Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson want to make The Batman 2 an R-rated film. This would certainly seem to line up with the tone they are trying for in this first film.

Getting an R-rating for The Batman 2 would seem to be putting the cart before the horse considering the first film hasn’t even hit the big screen yet. But in the world of sequels and iconic characters like Batman, it is never too early to start thinking about this sort of thing. And considering this first movie, by all accounts, works on massive world-building around Gotham City and the circle of characters around Batman, it makes sense that Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves are already thinking along these lines.

Additionally, while the trailer for The Batman is for sure one of the darker takes on the character yet, it actually might even be holding back from what we will get when the film is finally released. Apparently, from those who have already seen and screened the first flick, it is being called a horror film. This is in reference to both the overall story and the primary antagonist, Paul Dano as The Riddler. Long a cartoonish jokester, this version of the Riddler is looking more like a psychotic serial killer, terrorizing Gotham and Batman. If this is the case, and by all accounts, it looks like Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves have set it up that way, then an R-rating for future movies would be the way to go. Frankly, it looks like this first one could be butting up against the R-rated tag already.

Comic book movie franchises have long tried to avoid R-ratings for popular characters because they limit the groups who can see the movie and also, by proxy, lose the marketing ability to sell to kids in other aspects. But with movies like Deadpool finding success with a more, well, mature tone there is at least some evidence to suggest that tagging something R-rated isn’t a total box office killer. Plus, if the artistic vision for Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson is to have this a very dark Gotham then Batman 2 should be pushing the themes and graphics up a bit.

Again, The Batman 2 is still some time off, not supposed to hit screens until early 2022. The long-delayed film was originally supposed to come out back in June, but the pandemic has pushed it back a couple of times now. It looks set for the March release though and we will finally have a long look at Robert Pattinson in the cape and cowl. With a whole bevy of other villains coming as well including Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/ Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/ Penguin, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, we are getting a bleak view of Gotham. And the next film could be even darker.