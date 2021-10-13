Tales Of The Walking Dead Is Happening

By Charlene Badasie | 15 seconds ago

AMC has great news for The Walking Dead fans. The popular post-apocalyptic horror show will be getting an anthology spin-off series called Tales of the Walking Dead. It will tell one-hour standalone stories of new and established characters set in the world of the flagship series, which wraps after its 11th season.

Tales of the Walking Dead will see Channing Powell, who worked as a writer and producer on the original series, take on showrunner duties. He will be working alongside Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe. The first season will consist of six episodes and is expected to go into production early next year, according to Deadline.

Speaking about Tales of the Walking Dead, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, Dan McDermott shared his enthusiasm for the new project. “The Walking Dead is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans.” He also said the show has the potential to tell a wide range of rich, compelling storytelling, with the episodic anthology format providing flexibility to entertain existing fans. It will also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms.

Fans of The Walking Dead shouldn’t fret too much about the main series ending. Tales of the Walking Dead joins an ever-expanding list of spin-off series that includes Fear the Walking Dead which is currently airing its seventh season. The Walking Dead: World Beyond debuted with 10-episodes in 2020. The series, currently in its second season, expanded The Walking Dead universe by delving into new mythology and stories that focused on the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world.

Moreover, in September 2020 AMC announced that various other Walking Dead spin-off shows (including Tales of the Walking Dead) were in the works. A Daryl and Carol series is being created by Angela Kang and Scott M. Gimple. The show will star Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride as their characters Daryl and Carol, respectively. The series will hopefully air in 2023 after the conclusion of the eleventh season of the main show.

In addition to Tales of the Walking Dead and the above spinoff series, there have also been talks of a Walking Dead movie series starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes. The films are expected to follow the Three Rings, a militaristic force that sees itself as the future of humanity. The same group is believed to have rescued Rick at the end of What Comes After. They were also seen by Michonne at the end of What We Become. Additionally, the teenagers in World Beyond will be from one of the communities set up by the Three Rings.

Alongside Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira (Michonne), Pollyanna McIntosh (Jadis / Anne) will also star in these films. According to Gimple, The Walking Dead movies will not be extended episodes, nor will they attempt to adapt any of the comic stories. The films will be released in theaters by Universal Pictures.

Meanwhile, Tales of the Walking Dead will premiere as The Walking Dead’s final season comes to a close. The second part of season 11 will start on February 20, 2022. The third and final part will debut sometime in the second half of 2022.