The Walking Dead Movie With Rick Grimes Just Got A Major Update

By Charlene Badasie | 16 seconds ago

It’s been two years since The Walking Dead movie was announced via a cryptic Comic-Con teaser, leaving fans to wonder if the project is still in the works. Following the departure of Andrew Lincoln during the show’s ninth season, chief content officer Scott Gimple said the AMC network plans to develop three original films to explore the events related to his character, Rick Grimes in the future.

Lincoln was on board to reprise his role as the iconic Rick Grimes, with the first Walking Dead film expected to begin production in 2019. Unfortunately, no progress has been made on the project since then. But thanks to executive producer Gale Anne Hurd, fans of the popular series just got a major update on the movie.

In an interview with Variety Hurd addressed the untitled film’s delay, saying that finding a story worthy of exploring is proving tricky. “When the series itself has such a large scope, you have to make sure that the scope of the film matches the demands of a theatrical audience,” Hurd told the publication at the Locarno Film Festival. She also explained the importance of the movie continuing with the nuanced characters that people come to expect from the TV series. That’s why it’s taking so long to get the project off the ground.

The Walking Dead films are expected to follow the Three Rings, a militaristic force that sees itself as the future of humanity. The same group is believed to have rescued Rick at the end of What Comes After. They were also seen by Michonne at the end of What We Become. Additionally, the teenagers in World Beyond will be from one of the communities set up by the Three Rings.

Besides Lincoln, Danai Gurira (Michonne) and Pollyanna McIntosh (Jadis / Anne) will also star in these films. According to Gimple, The Walking Dead movies will not be extended episodes, nor will they attempt to adapt any of the comic stories. The films will be released in theaters by Universal Pictures.

Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes was a major character on The Walking Dead for more than eight seasons. He left the show in 2018 in a death fake-out designed to set up a series of movies. And it seems like Grimes might be back for the final season of the main series. The character is featured in flashbacks in a trailer for the show’s 11th season (via Digital Spy).

Elsewhere in The Walking Dead trailer, Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) is seen wearing the armor of the Commonwealth – a new group that we’ll meet during the new season. The clip also suggests that she might inherit Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) comic storyline with Elodie, but this time as a sibling.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22nd on AMC in the United States. Viewers in other territories can watch all episodes via STAR on Disney+, where season 11 will premiere on August 23rd. Alternatively, check your local listings for times and availability in your area.