Star Wars Making Desperate Attempt In 2024 To Reenergize The Franchise

Originally, Skeleton Crew was scheduled to premiere in late 2023, but delays caused by the strikes may push its premiere to something like late 2024.

At a glance, this show sounds like the opposite of the grim and gritty Andor because it will focus on young protagonists who make a startling discovery and must then find their way back home after getting lost in a galaxy far, far away.

We don’t know much else about this show other than the fact it is meant to be a coming-of-age story, and we have to admit that a Stand By Me-style story in the Star Wars universe would kick major ass.