Star Wars Making Desperate Attempt In 2024 To Reenergize The Franchise
As Disney executives scratch their heads and try to figure out how the MCU got so far off track, they must deal with the Bantha in the room: their Star Wars franchise was fizzling out long before we even knew what “superhero fatigue” meant.
Three Live-Action Shows
The disastrous Sequel Trilogy drove more fans away than it brought new fans in, and while there have been some breakout shows, disappointing Disney+ programming like Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett continued the downward spiral.
Now, The Bespin Bulletin reports that Disney hopes to reenergize Star Wars in 2024 with a trio of live-action shows: Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, and Andor season 2.
Most Excited For Andor
Of the live-action Star Wars programming we’re getting in 2024, audience hype is understandably highest for Andor. That first season was a refreshing look at what Star Wars could be like if it was written for adults, and it also served as a kind of origin story for the titular character played by Diego Luna.
The last time we saw this character, he was joining the Rebellion, and it will be exciting to see more of his adventures and maybe a few more familiar faces from Rogue One as the series progresses.
Skeleton Crew Coming As Well?
Originally, Skeleton Crew was scheduled to premiere in late 2023, but delays caused by the strikes may push its premiere to something like late 2024.
At a glance, this show sounds like the opposite of the grim and gritty Andor because it will focus on young protagonists who make a startling discovery and must then find their way back home after getting lost in a galaxy far, far away.
We don’t know much else about this show other than the fact it is meant to be a coming-of-age story, and we have to admit that a Stand By Me-style story in the Star Wars universe would kick major ass.
The Acolyte Will Be An Ambitious Series
The final live-action Star Wars show dropping in 2024 is The Acolyte, and it may be the most ambitious of these series because it is set in the fan-favorite High Republic era.
If you’re not familiar with that era, it takes place about a century before the events of The Phantom Menace, so we’ll get to see both the Old Republic and the Jedi Order at their strongest.
Padawan And Jedi Master
As for the show’s plot, it centers on a Padawan linking back up with her Jedi Master to investigate crimes that lead them into a world of deeper mysteries and darker danger.
We might be eating our hat (or X-Wing pilot helmet) this time next year for saying this, but it sounds like Star Wars is going to have a solid 2024 because these live-action shows each have their own appeal.
Something For Everyone
Andor is for those who want a sci-fi version of Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, Skeleton Crew is for those who want The Breakfast Club meets E.T., and The Acolyte is for those who want The Phantom Menace without all the Anakin Skywalker melodrama.
Look out, other streamers: thanks to this trio of ambitious shows, it looks like Disney+ is going to have the high ground in 2024.