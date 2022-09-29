She-Hulk’s New Episode Has Fans Furious For One Reason

She-Hulk viewers are angry that Daredevil hasn't shown up yet.

By Nathan Kamal |

Another episode about nothing!!How many more episodes about nothingness shall we see before Daredevil making a 5 minute appearance on the finale?#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw — Strange_Pablo (@Strange_Pablo47) September 29, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a strangely controversial installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with fans taking exception to the quality of the CGI, the trademark fourth-wall-breaking, and the feminist bent of the narrative. But one thing perhaps more than anything else is getting a lot of She-Hulk viewers steamed up: the lack so far of an appearance by Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil. The seventh and most recent episode once again had nary a glimpse of the Man Without Fear, and people on Twitter are sounding off about it.

It was announced way back in July that Daredevil would be appearing at some point in She-Hulk, which thrilled Marvel fans to no end. Since first appearing as the character in his titular Netflix series in 2015, Charlie Cox has become a fan-favorite actor, with his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home essentially being an extended applause break. The promised She-Hulk cameo will be his first appearance in the MCU since then, which accounts for some of the fan outrage.

However, it is noticeable just how enraged fans seem to be that She-Hulk is seven episodes into a nine-episode season, and there has been no Matt Murdock to be seen. There is more than a little bit of a tone of “When are they going to get to the fireworks factory” in fans getting so worked up about a character who was very hyped to appear, but has not yet actually appeared, even though there are still episodes left. It actually makes logical sense that the most anticipated character might be held off until the finale of show, so as to build tension and stakes in their appearances, but fans want what they want, and they want it now.

Guys I'm scared, what if daredevil never shows up? And it was all a marketing tactic #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/l3f7ndlXte — that marvellous show (@MarvellousShow) September 29, 2022

Some people on Twitter are even accusing Marvel of lying about Daredevil appearing in She-Hulk, and that the announcement was nothing but a cynical ploy to draw attention to the Disney+ show. It could be noted that Marvel Studios is a branch of the Walt Disney Company and has some of the most widespread brand visibility and loyalty of any entertainment company, so deliberately alienating fans by outright deception might not be totally necessary. However, again, fans seem to have had the expectation that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law would be She-Hulk & Daredevil: Legal Buddies and are miffed that it is not.

She-Hulk episode 7 for everyone watching for Daredevil: (which is every Marvel movie fan, which is a lot of people) pic.twitter.com/olKD8bDUrm — Sterilite (@Sterilite10) September 29, 2022



She-Hulk has built-in opportunity for Daredevil to appear in some capacity, in that both Jennifer Walters (as played by Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock are in the legal profession. There has been an expectation that Daredevil will appear in some kind of courtroom scene, whether arguing against each other or being on the same team, which still absolutely could happen in the two episodes that are left. Marvel has also announced that Charlie Cox will be starring in his own new series, titled Daredevil: Born Again, so it is not like we are not going to be without Matt Murdock forever. Hopefully, fans can keep it cool until Daredevil shows up.